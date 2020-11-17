This Is Us viewers were previously introduced to Hailey, the future adopted daughter of Kate and Toby Damon

This Is Us Sneak Peek: Kate and Toby Choose a Name for Ellie's Baby Girl — and It's Not Hailey

This Is Us fans will be getting to see more of Kate and Toby's adoption journey.

Ahead of Tuesday's episode, titled "Honestly," PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at the next step in the couple's process to welcome another child into their family.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the clip, courtesy of NBC, the pair, played by Chrissy Metz and Chris Sullivan, sits down to sign papers about the birth plan for Ellie's (Annie Funke) baby girl on the way. In the last episode, Kate and Toby had their first meeting with the pregnant single mom, and were hopeful about becoming parents again after they all bonded quickly over her pop culture tastes and backstory.

But while Toby may still be cautiously optimistic, his wife has already chosen a name for the child.

"Are you sure?" he says as Kate responds, "I'm sure."

"Because once we sign these papers," Toby warns before Kate interrupts him.

"Babe, it's a birth plan. It's not a deal with the devil," she jokes. "Okay? Either party can change their mind at any time."

"Yeah don't remind me. We are totally at Ellie's mercy here until the baby is born. Even after the baby is born we are at Ellie's mercy. Until she signs the relinquishment papers, we are completely at Ellie's mercy," he reminds Kate.

Image zoom Credit: NBC

"I know Tob. Well, Ellie is going to her OB-GYN appointment today and only one person can go and she asked me to come. So I don't know, that's got to be a good sign, right?" she asks her husband.

After he cracks a joke about OB-GYNs, Kate drops the big name reveal. "Will serious Toby be watching the ultrasound on FaceTime or will funny Toby miss seeing baby Chloe for the first time?" she ponders.

"Baby Chloe? So have we decided to go with that name?" he asks as Kate smiles, "I think we have."

"Serious Toby is very excited, it's just hard to tell because he's so serious," he responds.

But as viewers saw in season 4, a flashforward in the finale introduced a different name: Hailey, the future adopted daughter of Kate and Toby, and the sister of their blind son Jack Damon.

Metz and Sullivan, both 40, recently spoke with PEOPLE about their characters' adoption process, with each actor sharing that the coronavirus pandemic will make the journey more unpredictable.

"Nothing is simple. And that's the thing, I think that's what people relate to so much, is that best-laid plans. We think things are going to be simple. And sometimes they're simple, or they're a little easier than we imagined. But it's a pandemic," Metz previously said about what's in store for Kate and Toby. "There's a pandemic happening and they're thinking about adopting. That's very big ... they might have bitten off more than they could chew. So we'll see. We get to be on that journey with them and it definitely won't be uneventful."

And Sullivan teased that the show "portrays the cycle of life in a way that is very realistic and very optimistic," adding, "There will always be good times and there will always be bad times. They will always rotate around each other. I think the challenge is to figure out how to enjoy the benefits of having made it through the dark times into the light and then preparing ourselves when they return because they always do."