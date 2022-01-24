PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the Jack-centric episode of season 6, titled "Don't Let Me Keep You"

This Is Us Sneak Peek: Jack Is in Shock After His Mother's Death — 'It Doesn't Seem Real'

Viewers will learn and see more of Milo Ventimiglia's Jack Pearson in the next This Is Us episode.

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the fourth episode of season 6, titled "Don't Let Me Keep You," and the meaning behind that title is heartbreaking as it was something that Jack's mother Marilyn (Laura Niemi) had always said to him.

This week's episode will pick up where last week left off when Jack got a phone call about his mother's death. As fans will recall, Jack saved her from his dad Stanley's abusive and drunken behaviors. However, it had been a while since Jack and Marilyn last saw each other in person.

In the exclusive clip, Jack is getting ready to attend his mother's funeral as Rebecca (Mandy Moore) looks for something he could wear.

"What about this grey one?" she asks her husband who's staring out the snowy window and lost in his thoughts.

"It's light grey, can't wear a grey suit. It has to be black," Jack responds.

As Rebecca notes that "suits are so expensive," Jack tells her: "It doesn't matter what it costs. It's my mother's funeral, it's got to be black."

After taking a long sigh, the Pearson patriarch tells Rebecca that his mother's death "doesn't seem real," adding, "I feel like the phone is going ring on Sunday. She'll ask about the kids and after a few minutes of catching up, she'll say what she always says: Don't let me keep you."

Clearly in shock, Jack repeats to Rebecca, "Doesn't seem real."

Ventimiglia previously told PEOPLE that the upcoming episode "is purely the discovery of Jack."

"It was really painful to shoot. It was about his mother's passing and dealing with that, the distance and the conversations he wished he had," he shared.

"Jack is the guy who's always trying to be the strength of the family. What happens when that strength wears thin and it breaks? He can't always be the strength of his family. It was tough to shoot but also was very satisfying as an actor," Ventimiglia said.