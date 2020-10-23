This Is Us : Kevin Tells Kate He's Going to Be a Dad in Season 5 Sneak Peek

This Is Us season 5 is already promising some tear-jerking moments.

In a new sneak peek from Tuesday's season premiere, Kevin (Justin Hartley) reveals that he's going to be a dad — of twins — to sister Kate (Chrissy Metz) and her husband Toby (Chris Sullivan).

When Kevin knocks on Kate's door for the big reveal, he's met with instructions to keep his social distance. "Okay back up," Kate says. "I need you all the way out on the lawn, Kev, please."

Standing at least six feet away, Kevin says, "So I have some really big news — it didn't seem Zoom-appropriate."

Toby immediately starts guessing what the news could be. "Oh, it's the big one! Just say it, you're the new Batman," he says to Kevin, an actor. "What else could it be? Did you start a tequila company? Did you get somebody knocked up?"

On cue, Kate's best friend Madison (Caitlin Thompson) steps out of the car, baby bump and all, setting off another round of questions from Toby. "Why is Madison getting out of the car? What is Madison doing here? Madison, are you pregnant? Kevin, Kevin, Kevin — did you get Madison pregnant?"

"There's more," Madison says, joining him on the lawn.

"So, it's twins," Kevin says.

Though Toby continues to express his shock, Kate remains silent for a moment, and it's unclear whether she's horrified or delighted at the news that her twin brother and friend are expecting children together.

Much to Kevin's relief, she soon shares her excitement. "I am feeling like we need a massive air-hug right now," she says, and the group of four commence some COVID-safe air hugging to conclude the touching moment.

Metz, 40, recently spoke with PEOPLE about addressing the COVID-19 pandemic within the This Is Us universe.

"I know it's going to be challenging because it's so raw and real, and it's happening as it's happening, so that's kind of interesting," she said last month. "The silver lining is that we've never had this experience before. I think we also get to approach subjects that people are really concerned about or want to talk about, so I'm looking forward to it."

While some may enjoy TV as a form of escapism, Metz argued that This Is Us fans will find healing in watching the Pearson family.

"For me, I totally get the escapism," she said. "But I'm a person who wants to talk about things and wants to see how everybody's feeling about it, and wants to know where everybody's at mentally and emotionally."