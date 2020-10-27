The two-hour season 5 premiere finds the Pearsons looking back on the day they were born while celebrating their 40th birthday at the family cabin

This Is Us Season 5 Premiere Sneak Peek: Jack & Rebecca Get Ready to Welcome Kyle, Kate & Kevin

The season 5 premiere of This Is Us is almost here!

Ahead of Tuesday night's two-hour premiere, PEOPLE can reveal an exclusive sneak peek that offers more insight into one of the show's most beloved moments: the very beginning of the Big Three. And it's particularly special since the episode finds the Pearsons looking back on the day they were born while celebrating their 40th birthday at the family cabin.

In the clip, Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) double-check the items in their hospital bag before leaving the house.

"Water's broken, let's go have some babies," says Jack. (Viewers might remember from the very first episode that the couple was in the middle of a sexy celebration for Jack's 36th birthday — he had nothing but a Pittsburgh Steelers Terrible Towel covering his "birthday suit" — when Rebecca's water broke.)

"You have their going home outfits?" a worried Rebecca asks her husband, who responds, "Oh yeah, three onesies, locked and loaded." (Fans later learned that those three onesies would be worn by their son Kevin (Justin Hartley) and daughter Kate (Chrissy Metz), but not by their third triplet Kyle, who was stillborn. Instead, Randall (Sterling K. Brown), who was adopted that same day, dons the mustard yellow onesie.)

Later in the sneak peek, the couple also pokes fun at Jack's facial hair, which the era-hopping show has been using as a timestamp of sorts. "I brought a razor just in case you hate my beard and want me to shave it," he tells Rebecca while rushing out of the house.

"I love your beard, I would never ask you to shave your beard. If I ever did though, promise you won't leave a mustache or one of the half-beards," the mom-to-be says to Jack who reassures her, "I will never, never have a mustache or goatee." (Fans would come to grow fond of Jack's goatee when his kids were young, and his iconic mustache in the 1980s era.)

Throughout the fifth season, new details about Rebecca's pregnancy and the beginning of the Big Three will be unveiled. Creator Dan Fogelman previously told PEOPLE that "birth and rebirth would be a big thematic part of next season."

The showrunner, who wrote the episode with Kay Oyegun and Jake Schnesel, also teased: "There's going to be something big in the season premiere."