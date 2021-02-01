The seventh episode of season 5, originally scheduled to air on Jan. 19, will now air next week on NBC

This Is Us: Next Season 5 Episode to Air Feb. 9 After Further Production Delays

This Is Us is taking the sourest lemon that life has to offer — currently, the COVID-19 pandemic — and working hard to turn out something resembling lemonade.

The next episode of the hit NBC series, starring Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley, has been pushed back by another week due to production delays in Los Angeles, a city hit hard by the pandemic.

The seventh episode of the fifth season, titled "There," will air next week on Feb. 9, according to the banner on NBC's website. It was originally scheduled to air on Jan. 19 before being delayed to Feb. 2. A rerun of This Is Us will play this Tuesday instead.

This Is Us is not the only show that has experienced production delays due to the global health crisis.

Last week, ABC announced that its long-running medical drama Grey's Anatomy — which was set to return March 4 — will resume its 17th season one week later than originally planned. In addition, the Grammy Awards were postponed to this spring. (The ceremony was originally scheduled to take place on Jan. 31 with only presenters and performers hitting the stage in person.)

This Is Us creator and showrunner Dan Fogelman previously tweeted on Jan. 19 that "COVID-related production delays in L.A. have forced us to delay a few weeks," adding, "But the next few are big ones, and we are close, so we hope you'll hang in there with us. Sorry!"

A week later, on Jan. 26, Fogelman told viewers: "Hey all — so #ThisIsUs is a repeat again tonight as we catch back up… more info coming soon. Working hard (and safely) to get back with new episodes soon. Thanks for the patience and the lovely (mostly) notes."

The forthcoming episode has been touted as one focused on Hartley's character Kevin Pearson, who was last seen hurriedly driving his car from Vancouver to make it in time for the birth of his and girlfriend Madison's (Caitlin Thompson) twins.