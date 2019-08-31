Meet the New Faces of This Is Us Season 4: Jennifer Morrison, Omar Epps & More

Some new friends and potential family members will be joining season 4 of This Is Us.

In honor of the Big 3 (Kevin, Kate and Randall Pearson)’s birthdays, NBC released the first teaser of the upcoming episodes of the decade-hopping family drama.

“It’s so strange, isn’t it? How just like that a complete stranger can become such a big part of your story,” Mandy Moore‘s Rebecca Pearson tells future husband Jack, played by Milo Ventimiglia.

“It’s actually kind of terrifying, you know, how a single cross with one person you’ve never met can change everything,” she adds as flashes of new characters appear.

Image zoom This Is Us/ Youtube

RELATED: Mandy Moore Reveals Surprising Facts About Her This Is Us Costars: ‘We’re One Big Goofy Family’

Image zoom This Is Us/ Youtube

After she was confirmed as a recurring guest star in June, Jennifer Morrison is set to make her debut on TIU as a military woman. (Could she be a possible connection to Jack and Nicky’s past?) It was previously reported that she has a “substantial” role this season.

“I would say that there’s a lot of secret new cast members who are going to be a big deal, coming up,” co-creator Dan Fogelman recently said about the guest actors joining the show.

Other fresh faces jumping in season 4 are When They See Us stars Asante Blackk and Marsha Stephanie Blake, as well as Omar Epps, Bahara Golestani, Timothy Omundson, Julian Silva, Auden Thornton and Nick Wechsler.

And surprise! Director M. Night Shyamalan makes a cameo as well. Could he be working with Kevin on his new movie after landing a role in a Ron Howard World War II movie co-starring Sylvester Stallone?

Image zoom This Is Us/ Youtube

RELATED: This Is Us Cast Teases What’s to Come in Season 4: Her, a Breakup, Baby Jack & 3 Big Moves

Image zoom

Griffin Dunne returns as Nicky, Jack’s little brother who had a traumatic time while serving in the Vietnam War. Audiences last saw Nicky sitting by an eightysomething Rebecca’s bedside in the season 3 finale.

And some parents are back in the picture as Ron Cephas Jones returns as Randall’s dad in flashback scenes, Elizabeth Perkins will appear in the season premiere as Rebecca’s mother Janet Malone and Phylicia Rashad returns as Beth’s mom.

Image zoom This Is Us/ Youtube

RELATED: This Is Us Star Chris Sullivan Promises ‘Completely Unexpected’ Season 4

Image zoom This Is Us/ Youtube

Also returning are Tim Jo as Randall’s political right-hand man and Caitlin Thompson as Kate’s best friend.

“If you think you know what’s coming next you don’t know us,” the trailer teases.

Season 4 of This Is Us premieres on Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. on NBC.