NBC to Air This Is Us Special Ahead of Season 3 Premiere

This Is Us fans, rejoice: The show will be back in our lives sooner than we thought.

On Tuesday, NBC announced that they will air The Paley Center Salutes This Is Us on Sept. 18 ahead of the season 3 premiere, Deadline reports.

The one-hour special will introduce the new season with clips, cast interviews and a behind-the-scenes look at how the show comes together each week, as well as highlights from the first two seasons.

Per Deadline, the writers, producers, and stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Chris Sullivan and Susan Kelechi Watson will all participate.

“Upon its 2016 premiere, This Is Us captured the hearts of viewers and immediately took its place as one of television’s most beloved dramas,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s President & CEO. “We are proud to once again partner with our friends at NBC for this very special look at the trials and triumphs of the Pearson family before the series returns for its highly anticipated third season.”

The Paley Center Salutes This Is Us airs Sept. 18 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. Season 3 of This Is Us premieres Sept. 25.