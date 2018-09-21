WATCH: Everything You Need to Know About the Return of This Is Us

Get ready, This Is Us fans. The new season is set to return on Sept. 25, and it will likely be a whopper of a season.

According to the cast and crew, the third season of the hit NBC show will clear up questions about the past — while delivering new twists.

“We can’t wait to be back on the air,” executive producer Elizabeth Berger says in PEOPLE’s special edition A Complete Guide to This Is Us. “There is an exciting next chapter to tell.”

Here are some highlights of what you can expect this fall, straight from creator Dan Fogelman and the cast themselves.

Jack and Nicky’s war years

We know Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) had a brother, Nicky, who died in Vietnam. Ventimiglia says we’ll see “Jack in a war zone… everything’s relating to his brother.” Adds creator Dan Fogelman, “People are going to be talking about Jack’s brother an awful lot.” On a related note, Kevin (Justin Hartley) goes to Vietnam with Zoe, Beth’s cousin (Susan Kelechi Watson). “A vacation? Or something deeper? We’ll learn the answers,” Fogelman promises.

Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson

Kevin: happy at last?

The season will likely explore what it means for Kevin to date Beth’s close relative, both “funny and the danger that brings up for this family,” says Fogelman. Then the Stallone movie comes out. “Is it going to bomb and be another arrow to the heart? Or could Kevin’s career take a step in a much more serious real direction?”

Rebecca before and after Jack

We’ll spend time with “Jack and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) in the courtship phases, when they’re bushy tailed and bright eyed,” says Fogelman. But we also see her as a single mom of three college-aged kids. Reveals Moore: “Randall (Sterling K. Brown) ends up staying closer to home and doesn’t go to Howard. I’m curious to see the repercussions of all of that.”

Kate and Toby want a baby

“Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby’s (Chris Sullivan) journey is centered around this quest to start a family,” says Fogelman. Sullivan adds that fans should expect “plenty of adjustments, as two people fully merge their lives.” Kevin will be there to support Kate, says Hartley, “because it doesn’t look like Toby is doing very well.”

Future Tess has a stress: “her”

In season 2, older Randall gravely tells his eldest daughter, “It’s time to go see her.” Tess (Eris Baker) replies, “I’m not ready.” Is it Beth? Deja? Annie? Brown told EW that “I know… but Fogelman would cut off my big toe if I told you. I can tell you it’s probably not what you suspect.”

