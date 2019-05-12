Now That's a Big Three! This Is Us Renewed Through Season 6

Time to stock up on tissue boxes.

NBC announced on Sunday that the network has renewed its hit drama series This Is Us for an additional three seasons. The renewal will take the show through its sixth season, aiming to wrap up in 2022.

The show’s creator Dan Fogelman also shared the happy news on Twitter, writing, “Three years ago, we were live tweeting the premiere of our TV show, hoping someone, anyone might watch.”

Fogelman, who shared a photo of stars Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan, Susan Kelechi Watson and Justin Hartley, added: “Today our friends at @nbc picked up #ThisIsUs for THREE more seasons, bringing us to six.”

Three years ago, we were live tweeting the premiere of our TV show, hoping someone, anyone might watch… Today our friends at @nbc picked up #ThisIsUs for THREE more seasons, bringing us to six. pic.twitter.com/0osA6XBUYc — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) May 12, 2019

RELATED: This Is Us Cast Teases What’s to Come in Season 4: Her, a Breakup, Baby Jack & 3 Big Moves

Image zoom Annie Leibovitz/NBC

“In a television landscape with nearly 500 original scripted series, there are very few, if any, that have the critical and cultural impact of This Is Us and we couldn’t be more proud to bring fans three more seasons of a show that so well represents the NBC brand,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Presidents of Scripted Programming for NBC Entertainment, in a statement.

News of the renewal is also a bittersweet reminder that the hit series will most likely end at season 6.

“We’re roughly in the middle of where the television series is going to go,” Fogelman told the Hollywood Reporter ahead of season three’s finale and ahead of the renewal. “We never set out to make a television series that was going to last 18 seasons, and so we have a very direct plan. I have script pages I have written and I’m writing that really are deep, deep, deep into the future. We have a plan for what we’re going to do and I know what the plan is.”

Image zoom NBC

RELATED: This Is Us Will End After Season 6 with an ‘Elegant,’ ‘Satisfying’ Finale, Showrunners Say

And in February, showrunner Isaac Aptaker told Deadline that the season 3 finale was planned for “about three seasons in the future, adding, “From day one, Dan came in with his master plan for the big picture stuff of the show and said, ‘I think this is where we end up. I think this is what I know. Let’s figure out the rest together.’ So all of the writers and the actors really know everything.”

This was the show’s second multi-season renewal, the first came half-way through its first season for the pick up of season two and three.