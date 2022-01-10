PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the "One Giant Leap" episode, in which Nicky, Rebecca and Miguel take a drive to see Nicky's first love, Sally, after 50 years

This Is Us Sneak Peek: Nicky Tests His Opening Line for Sally on Rebecca and Miguel During Road Trip

This Is Us will be hitting the road in the second episode of season 6.

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the "One Giant Leap" episode, in which Nicky (Griffin Dunne), Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Miguel (Jon Huertas) take a drive to see Nicky's first love, Sally, after 50 years.

"Nicky, what are you mumbling about back there?" Miguel asks.

"It's an opening line for when I see her," Nicky responds as Miguel says, "Let's hear it."

"Yeah? Okay fine. So, Sally opens the door and I see her and I say, 'Hey Sal, it took 50 years but I finally made it to California,' " Nicky shares. But both Rebecca and Miguel have a silent reaction.

"Because we were going to drive to California but I, I suck. This whole thing sucks, forget it. Never mind, sorry," Nicky says as he regrets testing out the line on the couple in the front seats.

Last season, fans learned about Nicky's first love, when a younger version of him, played by Michael Angarano, worked at a veterinarian's office. There, Nicky met Sally, played by Genevieve Angelson, whom he bonded with and spent nights staring up at the moon from the back of Sally's van, which she had named Pearl.

While they were dating, she asked him to drive cross country and go to California with her. However, Nicky felt too insecure about not fitting in and ultimately stood her up. Soon after, he was drafted into the Vietnam War and left his memories with Sally behind.

"It's perfect," Rebecca says, trying to reassure her former brother-in-law about his opening line.

"Oh, we got to make a stop before we get there. My mother told me, you never go to someone's house emptyhanded," Nicky instructs.

While Rebecca tries to find music on the radio, she laughs and tells Miguel and Nicky: "If Jack could see the three of us now."

To which, Nicky thinks Jack's "head would go kablooey."

"I think he would love it. I think it would make him very happy. And who knows, maybe Jack had a hand in how all of this played out," Rebecca continues.

"Like he's up on a cloud, watching us, pulling the strings," Miguel adds before Nicky scoffs.

"Okay scoff all you want back there Nicholas, but I am allowing myself to believe that there are higher powers at play. Be open to new ideas," the Pearson matriarch tells Nicky.

Dunne, who first joined the cast as Jack's younger brother Nicky in season 3, recently told PEOPLE about how he thinks the fans will react to Tuesday's episode.

"I think they'll go, 'Wow we've been teased for what's going to happen and thank God that itch is scratched,' and 'Oh, I didn't see where that was going but I'm so satisfied,' " the actor, 66, says. "In the first two episodes [of season 6], whatever had been set up in the past is dealt with pretty strongly."

As for how the series will end, Dunne was tight-lipped but did say, "[Creator] Dan Fogelman comes up with ways that I would not expect, so I would expect a very unexpected ending. As we know, everyone knows we end up as quite old people surrounding Rebecca and [Nicky] does have a wedding ring. I think it's going to be a very emotional situation."