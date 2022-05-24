For more on This Is Us, pick up EW's special edition, on newsstands and Amazon.com now.

SEASON 1, EPISODE 1

It was so long ago — Sept. 20, 2016, to be precise — that it would be easy to forget the series' most jaw-dropping twist, which happened at the very end of the pilot. Those of us who tuned in spent most of the episode thinking we had been following three separate, concurrent story lines, about unlinked characters who were all turning 36 that day: Jack, whose wife, Rebecca, was pregnant with their first child; Randall, who had just located his birth father; and Kate and Kevin, twins commiserating about the state of their lives. Except, twist! In a matter of minutes, we realized that Jack and Rebecca were in a completely different timeline than the other three, and she was pregnant with them! One of the triplets, Kyle, didn't make it, and in his place, the Pearsons brought home a newborn who'd been left at a fire station that very day. One family. Two timelines. Lots and lots of smoking in the hospital waiting room. Millions of minds blown.