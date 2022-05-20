This Is Us's Milo Ventimiglia & Mandy Moore Share the Behind-the-Scenes Details of Their Final Day on Set
Mandy Moore already posted the photos of her and onscreen love Milo Ventimiglia saying goodbye to This Is Us, and now the the costars are spilling more details about their last day on set after six seasons and countless tears.
Ventimiglia, who played beloved patriarch Jack Pearson on the series, shared what the Pearson house felt like during his and Moore's final tour of the set just moments before it was dismantled.
"We walked through the front door, and we walked through the living room, and then into the den where sometimes our chairs used to sit, and then through the kitchen, the cupboards were open," Ventimiglia, 44, told Entertainment Weekly. "We went down the hallway where all of our photos were, we started taking photos out of frames. And then our upstairs sets, the bedrooms are behind the first floor. So then we walked through our bedroom, and walked through the kids' rooms, and just kind of were living in the space for a minute."
He added, "And then as we were walking out, I remember hearing Mandy say: Goodbye, house! Thank you."
As for his own goodbye? "I didn't say anything," Ventimiglia revealed. "There was nothing else to add. TV-wife nailed it. As always."
Moore, 38, who played Rebecca Pearson, shared a peek into the moment on her Instagram Story on May 2. A photo showed the darkened Pearson living room, with props from the series still in place.
The actress shared another memory with EW from her final day on set, and it included some classic TV "parenting."
"The day was running late, and these kids were all up past their bedtime, so we're sitting there trying to soothe them," she said of her fellow cast members. "This is what the show has been from the very beginning, you know what I mean? This is real parenthood here! Or fake real parenthood."
She added, "Trying to get someone else's children to calm down so they're not crying on camera and you can say your dialogue. It was funny. Like, of course we're closing out this experience with crying babies."
The final episode of This Is Us will air on NBC May 24.