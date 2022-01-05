Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore have starred as Jack and Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us since 2016

Milo Ventimiglia Made Vows with Mandy Moore at the Beginning of This Is Us: 'She's Such a Force'

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday, host Jimmy Fallon asked Ventimiglia, 44, about the "pact" he made with his 37-year-old TV wife early into filming the NBC series.

"Right before the show premiered, we were in New York for the upfronts, the big advertiser conference, and everybody was kind of milling about. Mandy and I were just, like, off to the side by ourselves," the actor said.

"We just kind of raised our glasses to one another. We almost took vows with one another where it was like, 'Hey, I promise to always communicate. I promise to not be happy until you're happy. I will always look out for you.' And all that," he shared.

Ventimiglia said the pair "have stayed very true to what we said in the beginning" of making the series.

From there, the Gilmore Girls alum took a moment to praise Moore's work ethic.

"I've got to say, she has been probably in my 26 years in front of the camera, the best partner I've ever had," he continued. "Her commitment, her dedication, her growth as an artist. The audience — you guys all get to watch the show in its entirety. I get to sit there in front of her or stand in front of her or lay in a bed next to her and watch, front row, what she does and how impactful the work is to her. I've only seen it grown."

Ventimiglia added, "It's been a pleasure to be her TV husband for six years. And at the same time, closing this chapter, I'm very excited to see what Mandy does next because she's such a force."

On This Is Us, Ventimiglia and Moore have starred as Jack and Rebecca Pearson since 2016. The NBC drama created by Dan Fogelman follows the Pearson family across decades as they navigate life's challenges together.

Like Ventimiglia, Moore has also raved about working alongside Ventimiglia.

"There aren't always fun times. There are ups and downs. But knowing that I have him and he is super supportive — I do feel very protected and safe to really go into this and take these people on a real journey," she told Glamour in a 2016 joint interview with Ventimiglia. "We're very much in line with how we prepare for stuff, which makes it all the more comfortable."

Moore added that the pair "have developed a really easy rapport with one another" and "can look at each other and know" whether or not things work within a scene.

Moore also addressed working with Ventimiglia on the day of Tuesday's season 6 premiere.

"Looking back at my first days on set of every season of #ThisIsUs. 😍," Moore wrote on Instagram, sharing several photos of herself with Ventimiglia. "Love that it's always with @miloanthonyventimiglia (plus a cameo with @sterlingkbrown)!! Gonna miss these days with the fam when it's all over, but for now, we get to come together (virtually of course) and watch the premiere ep tonight!!! 🥰."

Ventimiglia commented on her post, writing that they've "truly had a journey together."