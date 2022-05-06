As season 6 of This Is Us comes to a close, Milo Ventimiglia is reflecting on the adoration for his character Jack Pearson

Milo Ventimiglia Says He Doesn't Always Agree with Jack's Actions on This Is Us: He's 'Human'

Milo Ventimiglia isn't Jack Pearson. While the actor's This Is Us character is universally beloved, sometimes Jack's less admirable qualities are the ones Ventimiglia appreciates most.

In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly's The Awardist podcast, the 44-year-old actor explained how he differs from the Pearson family patriarch — and what that means for his character.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"There have been moments where I don't agree with his actions personally. I would have handled things differently. But I'm sure there's things — if he were real and he were looking at my life — he'd wonder why I made that decision," he said.

Pearson has had good reasons for making some tough, if flawed, decisions, Ventimiglia explained. "I think, in those complexities and in those complications of life, [they] make him very human and make him very relatable," he said. "I think if he were too true, too perfect, he'd be unrealistic. He'd be unattainable."

this is us Credit: NBC

Perhaps more controversially, Ventimiglia put forth why he believes Pearson — and he as the actor who plays Jack — might not quite deserve all the unqualified praise they get from This Is Us fans.

"Because we see, as an audience, moments where he is flawed, where he isn't making the right decisions, then I think we can actually aspire to be someone like him," he explained. "Jack has hard shoes to fill, even for a guy like me who plays him, because I think where you're saying people put him up on a pedestal, that transference kind of moves to me, and I'm like, 'Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait. I'm just a guy playing a character, doing my best to make him real and make him inspirational to people.'"

Of course, Ventimiglia sees the good in Jack too, noting, "But at the same time, I think it's wonderful to know that there's a fictional character like Jack, hopefully inspiring the real guys out there that have these golden hearts to send some good into the lives of the people around them."

Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia Credit: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

This Is Us is entering its final weeks on NBC. Ventimiglia and costar Mandy Moore (Rebecca Pearson) filmed their last scenes for the show on Tuesday. In a series of emotional Instagram stories, the actors captured their final moments on the show, and spoke of its importance in their lives.

"Today is my last day of work," Moore, 38, wrote in an Instagram story. "After 6 years at the best job I've ever had. Lots of emotions all around. Whew. Gratitude most of all."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.