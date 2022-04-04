This Is Us is currently airing its sixth and final season on NBC

This Is Us' Penultimate Episode Made Mandy Moore 'Throw Up': 'So Beautiful and Upsetting,' She Says

Mandy Moore had a physical response to the ending of This Is Us.

During a panel for PaleyFest in Los Angeles, the show's creator, Dan Fogelman, mentioned Moore's reaction to the penultimate episode of the series. "The second to last script I sent out to the cast and it made Mandy throw up," he said, according to multiple outlets.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Moore, 37, confirmed that reading the second to last episode did make her physically ill. "It was so beautiful and upsetting that that was my physical reaction," she said.

Moore's costar Chrissy Metz added that she had a physical response to reading the episode as well. "I couldn't breathe. I couldn't catch my breath," she said.

This Is Us is often applauded for its emotional family plotlines, which have featured the ups and downs of relationships, divorce and grief.

"This show has been pigeonholed as the sad show and maybe you cried once this episode, but you were laughing your asses off the whole episode," Chris Sullivan said on the panel. "I think what happens is we cry once and we forget about all the laughing that we just did."

THIS IS US Credit: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

It's far from the first time cast members have found themselves emotional over the show. Moore called the show's ending "bittersweet" on the Critic's Choice Awards red carpet. "I think we're all super emotional about it at this point, but like trying to keep it together," she said of the cast. "I'm trying to just stay present and appreciate, you know, all the time that we have left with one another."

Moore added: "My life is fundamentally different in every way than it was six years ago. So grateful for this opportunity. It's gonna be really hard to let go."

Fogelman said the show's final episode was just written recently. It's planned to air May 24 on NBC. "We've taken it very seriously. I wrote the final two episodes. I feel very confident," he said.