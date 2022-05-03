The series finale of This Is Us is set to air May 24 on NBC

Mandy Moore Shares Final Walk Through 'Empty' Pearson House as This Is Us Filming Wraps

Mandy Moore is saying goodbye.

The This Is Us actress shared one last photo of the Pearson house while filming the NBC show's ending. In a photo on her Instagram Story, Moore captured a darkened living room in the house, with a few coats still on a coat rack, despite the set's inevitable breakdown.

"Just walked through an empty Pearson house one last time with @miloanthonyventimiglia," she wrote on the photo. In another, since expired story, Moore said it was her "2nd to last day" filming the show.

This Is Us is in its final days of filming, with it series finale scheduled to air on May 24. Moore, 38, is far from the only cast member who is already nostalgic about the show's impending end.

On Monday, Susan Kelechi Watson shared a selfie alongside her TV husband, Sterling K. Brown, to commemorate their final scene together. "We just wrapped our last scene together of the series…❤️ #ThisIsUs," she captioned the photo.

As the series comes to a close, Moore's character, Rebecca, struggles with dementia as she ages. The family matriarch's health is steadily declining, but she continues to show up for her family members. One emotional scene in the final season showed Rebecca singing a song at the wedding of daughter Kate's (Chrissy Metz).

"I conferred with a neurologist who has helped me and the writers make sure we are as authentic as possible with the details," Moore said of the moment. "I discovered that, oftentimes, if someone suffering from dementia has done something repetitively in the past, as Rebecca has with playing music, then their cognitive reserve makes that same skill available to them, even years into a diagnosis. I loved that Rebecca was able to rise to the occasion and sing such a meaningful song at her daughter's wedding."

Moore's portrayal of Rebecca — especially her character's late-in-life moments — has been praised by fans and her coworkers alike. Brown suggested Moore be given a 2022 Emmy Award in an Instagram video.