This Is Us's Jon Huertas Thinks Jack 'Would Be Happy' About Miguel and Rebecca's Relationship
Jon Huertas believes Jack Pearson would want the best for his wife after his passing on This Is Us.
On Wednesday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, the actor, 52, revealed how Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) could have "two different reactions" to his character Miguel's relationship with his widow Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore).
"If Jack was alive, I think that Miguel and Jack would have a problem," he told host Janine Rubenstein. "But, if he's gone, if he's dead and if we believe that there's an afterlife and that you're actually able to view what's going on the planet after you're gone, then I think that Jack would be happy with Rebecca and Miguel's union."
RELATED: This Is Us: Jon Huertas on His Miguel-Centric Episode and Why He Hopes It Will 'Shift the Tide'
Huertas went on share that he wouldn't want his wife Nicole to be on her own if he died.
"I were to think about my own personal life and my wife, and if I were to die," he, before joking. "I would not want my wife out there, you know, dealing with a lot of the stuff that people deal with in the dating world. I have best friends in my life — who are real special to me, who I love. And if, you know, if I could see this person I love, who wanted to spend the rest of my life with someone else that I love, I would gladly accept that and gladly want that."
RELATED: This Is Us Creator Explains Why He's Not Interested in Spin-Offs: 'We Really Answered the Questions'
Huertas also opened up about his "true collaboration" with the show's writers to create his character.
"It's very special to be able to have a job where you can take aspects of your life and infuse it into the character that you're playing," he said. "And that's what they allowed us to do with Miguel."
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
He continued, "And in particular, that episode, a lot of the issues that Miguel dealt with in life when it comes to assimilation with his family, with how he's viewed, how he feels he's viewed or needs to be viewed that comes directly from me, my own personal experience."
Huertas shared why audiences were able to relate to various characters from This Is Us, which aired its series finale on May 24 after six seasons.
"I think almost every scene in some respect resonated with viewers because the great thing about our show is that our writers are able to take pieces of themselves [and] pieces of conversations they have with us, the actors," he shared. "And they're able to kind of lace that into every episode and every scene and that way the audience can see or find themselves in every moment, every situation, every character."
The actor also revealed his biggest takeaway from working on the long-running NBC drama series.
"We feel like people can't handle things, but I think humans are much more resilient than we give ourselves credit for," he said. "We can handle the hard truth. So I think that's what I'm taking from the show is that if we communicate with one another, we can handle the hard truths."
Check out more episodes of PEOPLE Every Day, airing on Apple podcasts, iHeartMedia, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon Music or wherever you listen to your podcasts.
- Johnny Depp Performs with Jeff Beck in the U.K. a Day After Amber Heard Verdict: 'What a Result'
- Derek Hough Wanted Hayley Erbert 'to Be Wowed' –– All About Her Rare and Flawless Engagement Ring
- Top Chef Crowns a New Winner: 'It Was Always Win or Nothing'
- What Happens If Amber Heard Can't Pay $10.35 Million Damages to Johnny Depp