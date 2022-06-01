This Is Us's Jon Huertas Thinks Jack 'Would Be Happy' About Miguel and Rebecca's Relationship

Jon Huertas believes Jack Pearson would want the best for his wife after his passing on This Is Us.

"If Jack was alive, I think that Miguel and Jack would have a problem," he told host Janine Rubenstein. "But, if he's gone, if he's dead and if we believe that there's an afterlife and that you're actually able to view what's going on the planet after you're gone, then I think that Jack would be happy with Rebecca and Miguel's union."

This Is Us, Jon Huertas as Miguel, Mandy Moore as Rebecca Jon Huertas and Mandy Moore as Miguel and Rebecca on This Is Us | Credit: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Huertas went on share that he wouldn't want his wife Nicole to be on her own if he died.

"I were to think about my own personal life and my wife, and if I were to die," he, before joking. "I would not want my wife out there, you know, dealing with a lot of the stuff that people deal with in the dating world. I have best friends in my life — who are real special to me, who I love. And if, you know, if I could see this person I love, who wanted to spend the rest of my life with someone else that I love, I would gladly accept that and gladly want that."

Huertas also opened up about his "true collaboration" with the show's writers to create his character.

"It's very special to be able to have a job where you can take aspects of your life and infuse it into the character that you're playing," he said. "And that's what they allowed us to do with Miguel."

He continued, "And in particular, that episode, a lot of the issues that Miguel dealt with in life when it comes to assimilation with his family, with how he's viewed, how he feels he's viewed or needs to be viewed that comes directly from me, my own personal experience."

Huertas shared why audiences were able to relate to various characters from This Is Us, which aired its series finale on May 24 after six seasons.

Milo Ventimiglia, Justin Hartley, Jon Huertas, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan, Mandy Moore and Sterling K. Brown attend the 39th Annual PaleyFest LA - "This Is Us" Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

"I think almost every scene in some respect resonated with viewers because the great thing about our show is that our writers are able to take pieces of themselves [and] pieces of conversations they have with us, the actors," he shared. "And they're able to kind of lace that into every episode and every scene and that way the audience can see or find themselves in every moment, every situation, every character."

The actor also revealed his biggest takeaway from working on the long-running NBC drama series.