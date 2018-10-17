This Is Us: All the New Things We Learned About Jack Pearson's Past in the 'Vietnam' Episode

Before Jack Pearson was everyone’s favorite dad, he was in charge of another tight-knit group.

In Thursday’s episode, titled “Vietnam,” fans and audiences learned all about what made Milo Ventimiglia‘s character the way he was before he met future wife Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and became a father to the Big Three (Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown).

From the introduction to brother Nicky (Michael Angarano) to the pair’s war experiences and the Pearson family history, several new things were uncovered about Jack’s beginnings as “Vietnam” was told backward in time, beginning in November 1971 and moving toward the day of Nicky’s birth.

“Breathe…”

The origin story of the special moment between Jack and son Randall was discovered. The “Breathe” technique was something Jack, who was a staff sergeant, learned from Robinson, the same amputee veteran who Kevin emailed in the previous episode. “We’re scared sometimes that we forget to do the thing that keeps us alive,” said Robinson, who cupped his hands on Jack’s face and reminded him to breathe.

Decades later, the Pearson patriarch would go on to teach young Randall (Lonnie Chavis) the same technique when he was struggling with his panic attacks and anxiety in season 1.

And then, years after, the “Breathe” method would later be taught to William (Ron Cephas Jones) when Randall told his biological father to “breathe with me” as William drew his last breath.

Jack’s Heart Condition

For the first time, fans learned that Jack had a medical condition that nearly prevented him from enlisting.

“I want to enlist, doc. I need to be there with him,” Jack told his longtime doctor, whom he had been seeing since age 6. As the doctor advised him not to voluntarily join the military, Jack revealed that even his “harmless irregular heartbeat” would not stop him from joining Nicky. It’s just another example of what Jack is willing to do for his loved ones.

In a flashback into his childhood, Jack’s mother even mentioned the organ. “Your heart is racing,” his mother said, before young Jack told her: “It always beats fast, I’m okay.”

The discovery of Jack’s medical history led many to believe his heart condition may have contributed to his death after the house fire in season 2. Though he survived the fire, he died at the hospital due to smoke inhalation and second-degree burns on his hands.

Big Brother Role

In Nicky’s first scene at the garage, the younger Pearson brother revealed just what kind of archetype Jack was. “My own personal Superman … and I’m Lois Lane. Always needing to be saved,” he said.

And that reference would continue to be used in the episode. “Look out for your brother,” their mother said in one particular scene as Jack assured her and responded, “Always do.”

In another childhood memory, young Nicky attempted to stand up for his mother against their abusive father, but it was once again young Jack who stepped into the protector role.

Lastly, when the brothers travel to Canada in Jack’s anti-war attempt to prevent Nicky from having to serve in the military, the younger sibling left a heartbreaking letter that once again mentioned the superhero nickname.

“Thanks for always taking care of me. But it’s my turn to save the day. I love you, Superman,” the letter said.

Alcohol Runs in the Family

Jack’s father and a glass/bottle of alcohol are two things that fans have often seen but for the first time, we were able to connect the dots of the possible origin of alcoholism in the Pearson family.

Jack’s grandfather was introduced with a flask in his hand just before Nicky’s birth. “You want a swig?” he asked Jack’s father. “Come on dad, you know I don’t drink,” Jack’s father responded in a surprising revelation that he was sober for a time period.

And dare we say, Jack’s dad was kinder to his son back then.

“Remember big brother’s look out for their little brother. it’s their only job. it’s the only thing that matters,” the new father of two said to Jack as they look over newborn Nicky and the other babies born on Oct. 18.

Oct. 18

The middle of October may have been a hard time for adult Jack post-Vietnam.

Though the date of Nicky’s birthday was thought to be lucky by their mother and the hospital nurse, it would later be unlucky when Oct. 18 was chosen in the televised draft. In fact, Nicky was born on 11:58 p.m., literally just two minutes before Oct. 19.

And cue the heart-sinking moment: all those Oct. 18 babies that young Jack and his father were viewing would later meet again one day to go to Vietnam together.