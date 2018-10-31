Pittsburgh-Based Series This Is Us Honors City After Synagogue Shooting with Special Message

This Is Us is often emotional, but on Tuesday the series paid tribute to the victims of the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in U.S. history.

In the final moments of the episode, This Is Us aired a special end card honoring the 11 people who lost their lives, and six more who were injured in Saturday’s shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

“Our hearts are broken. We stand with our television hometown of Pittsburgh,” the end card read, directing viewers to everytown.org to learn more about “ending gun violence.”

It was an especially touching gesture, as much of the action of This Is Us is set in the Pennsylvania city. The fictional Pearson family at the center of the show often root for the Pittsburgh Steelers, with Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia’a characters even traveling last season to Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field.

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman later posted the card on Twitter, also providing information to his followers to donate to the Victims of Terror Fund. “Pittsburgh is our #ThisIsUs hometown,” he wrote.

Additionally, This Is Us stars like Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley and Susan Kelechi Watson shared messages of support to the victims and the cause.

“We [heart] you, Pittsburgh,” Moore, 34, wrote, retweeting Fogelman’s tweet of the This Is Us end card. “#PittsburghStrong.”

JEWISHPGH to 41444. Texting now https://t.co/xRAOLpmpsi — Justin Hartley (@justinhartley) October 31, 2018

Victims of Saturday’s shooting included siblings, a husband and wife and a 97-year-old woman. Four responding police officers were among the six people wounded.

The suspected shooter Robert Bowers, who opened fire during a Shabbat service at the Tree of Life synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood, has been charged with 29 federal crimes, most of which carry a maximum penalty of death. According to U.S. Attorney Scott Brady, those are broken down into 11 counts of murdering victims exercising their religious beliefs and 11 counts of using a firearm to commit murder, as well as seven additional charges in connection with his alleged attack on the responding police officers at the scene, four of whom were wounded.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays (at 9 p.m. ET) on NBC.