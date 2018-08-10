Grab your box of tissues! This Is Us returns to NBC on September 25, but until then, PEOPLE gets you ready with new cast and creator interviews, plus everything that’s happened so far in The Complete Guide to This Is Us.

The 96-page special edition is filled with the most OMG-worthy moments from TV’s weepiest hit, and interviews with stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, and the rest of the cast.

“[This Is Us] has affirmed a way of life that I was raised with,” Ventimiglia, who plays heroic and swoon-worthy Jack Pearson, tells PEOPLE. “And that’s to be kind and to show love and accept our mistakes and admit our faults.”

Flip through a complete timeline of the show — starting from 1969 all the way to the present day. That’s right: we’ve untangled the This Is Us chronology so you never have to do the math again.

The Complete Guide to This Is Us goes behind the scenes for an exclusive look at what you don’t see onscreen, and show creator Dan Fogelman gets personal about how his own life has inspired moments and characters on the show.

“Dan has brought together people who get along famously,” Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby, says of the cast’s close friendship. “Part of the reason people connect with this show is what comes through us—enjoying being in the presence of one another.”

The special issue answers your most burning questions: learn the story of the destruction of the Pearson home, how exactly they clipped scenes from the Feb. 4, 2018, Super Bowl into the show right after it aired, and more.

Plus, see what’s coming up next for season 3 before its premiere from the cast and creators themselves. (Need a refresher? You can pick up Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment’s This Is Us Season 2 on DVD beginning September 11th.)

“We can’t wait to be back on the air,” says executive producer Elizabeth Berger. “This is an exciting chapter to tell.”

People’s new special edition, The Complete Guide to This Is Us is available now on Amazon and wherever magazines are sold.