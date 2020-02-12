This Is Us Praised for Mandy Moore's Empowering Line: 'You're Fat, I'm Ancient, We’re Gorgeous'

Tuesday’s episode of This Is Us certainly gave fans the feels even more than usual.

The latest episode of the hit NBC drama saw an especially heartwarming moment between Kate (Chrissy Metz) and her mother Rebecca (Mandy Moore) that had fans praising the positive message of female empowerment.

While attending a weekend retreat for families with blind children, Rebecca suggested that she and Kate go for a night swim. But when Kate objected, Rebecca delivered one of the show’s most memorable lines to date.

“You’re fat, I’m ancient, we’re gorgeous,” Rebecca declared.

The line stuck with viewers, with many expressing their appreciation for it on social media.

“One of my favorite #ThisIsUs quotes ever!” one fan wrote.

“LOVED THIS LINE!” another said.

“We all got something but can’t let it define us!!” someone wrote.

And that wasn’t the only touching moment between the mother and daughter. Later during the episode, Rebecca revealed to her daughter that she was suffering from memory loss problems and diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment. When Kate responded with worry, Rebecca insisted that the diagnosis was having a positive impact on her life.

“The diagnosis has made me feel more powerful. I’m more fun,” she said. “Because I’m not sweating the small stuff. I don’t know how much longer I have before things might get worse. I’m done being sad and I’m done feeling worried. I feel, feel okay.”

“I’m strong. You made me strong,” Kate responded.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays (at 9 p.m. ET) on NBC.