This Is Us Creator Explains Why He's Not Interested in Spin-Offs: 'We Really Answered the Questions'

After Tuesday's This Is Us series finale, some fans might be holding out hope that there is more in store for the Pearsons — but according to the show's creator, Dan Fogelman, six seasons is enough.

"I'm pretty set on this being it," Fogelman, 46, told Entertainment Tonight on a conference call with reporters Tuesday. "Outside of understandable questions about [Kate and Toby's pet] Audio the Dog, for the most part, we really answered the questions of the show."

As fans now know, Tuesday's finale followed a flashback of the Pearson family as they spent a Saturday afternoon together, playing with chalk and pin the tail on the donkey, watching home videos and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) teaching a shaving tutorial to young Randall (Lonnie Chavis) and Kevin (Parker Bates). It was paired alongside a present day storyline, where the Pearson family gathered to mourn Rebecca (Mandy Moore) at her funeral.

Fogelman said he and the team felt it was right to end the show before it got "too tiring" and "too hard" to come up with ways to keep the show "special" and interesting."

"I feel this is the right endpoint," he said. "Who knows what change of heart or midlife crisis brings? But I feel like we've put these stories to bed now. Certainly for quite a bit of them."

During the call, Fogelman also pointed out the issues the team might run into if they were to explore any kind of spin-off due to the show's tendency to jump between different points in the character's lives.

"One of the crutches I gave myself to avoid that conversation a little bit was the very nature of time and not setting a present-day story further in the past. It was always substantially enough in the future where that was very challenging and very difficult," he said. "I think it allowed people to kind of let me excuse my way out of it a little bit."

Ventimiglia, 44, previously told PEOPLE he hopes fans continue on the "conversation of what the show represents."

Ultimately, he thinks the show is about "finding common ground with people that are different and understanding that we have our experiences to live, but other people have their experience to live too, and we should hopefully give people love and show people love and hopefully it'll be showered back on us."

When asked about his character's final moments on the show, Chris Sullivan, who played Toby on the six seasons of the NBC drama, said he believes the "story continues, in our minds and in our hearts and in our imaginations."

"And so all of that goes on," continued Sullivan, 41. "So the character is not done, I'm just done inhabiting him."