"If we could figure out a movie down the road, I'd love to get back together with these guys and do it," said This Is Us creator, Dan Fogelman

This Is Us Creator Teases Possible Reunion Movie After Series Ends: 'I Say No to Nothing'

This Is Us' six-season run is coming to an end on NBC this May — but there could be more to come, according to series creator Dan Fogelman.

During an NBC Zoom panel on Friday, Fogelman was asked about the possibility of continuing the This Is Us narrative in a future movie.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I say no to nothing," the 45-year-old showrunner told reporters, before joking, "I'm very aware that a midlife crisis is right around the corner for me, and that whatever I do next, I'm going to hate in comparison to the show and these actors, so I say no to nothing."

"When I want to do something for This Is Us with these guys, I suspect they'll all be very busy and winning awards and Emmys and Oscars and all this stuff," he added.

Still, though, Fogelman is not opposed to the concept.

"If we could figure out a movie down the road, I'd love to get back together with these guys and do it," he said. "I don't know what that would be. By the end of this season, I think we'll have told the complete story, so, I'm not sure. If you're doing the movie of, like, what would happen if Jack survived the fire or something, but I don't know..."

Milo Ventimiglia, Jon Huertas, Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

This Is Us premiered on NBC in 2016. The acclaimed series follows the Pearson family across multiple decades as they navigate life together.

"This Is Us is always going to be the show that showed us who we are," Kelechi Watson, 40, said in a featurette released by NBC ahead of season 6. "I think that people feel like that's really special."

"It's so wild to be a part of a show that means so much to so many people," said Moore, 37. "I hope the show is remembered fondly. I hope that people find the parallels between their lives and what they're seeing on the show. That, to me, is sort of what makes it so special."

As for Metz, the 41-year-old actress said she believed the NBC series will "be a show that people can go back and watch" for years to come. "I hope that it's a show that lasts forever," she added.

RELATED VIDEO: Milo Ventimiglia Reflects on His Final Days on This Is Us: 'I Will Miss Every Day...with Mandy Moore'

Recently, Moore told PEOPLE that the cast and crew are "a very, very close family." Because of that, the Emmy nominee said she will miss working closely with everyone.

"The idea that I won't see these faces every day and we won't tell these stories, it's going to be so hard to not be able to step into those shoes anymore and to be on those sets and have this material," she shared.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Added Moore: "It's like, I get excited each and every time a new script comes out and to sort of dig in as a fan of like, 'Okay, what's unfolding now?' It's going to be really, really hard to let go."