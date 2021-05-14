Dan Fogelman confirmed the news of This Is Us officially ending with season 6 in 2022

This Is Us Creator Confirms Season 6 Will Be the End: 'Already Very Emotional,' Says Mandy Moore

This Is Us will be wrapping after season 6.

On Friday, days after the initial news of the hit NBC drama concluding with its sixth season, the show's creator Dan Fogelman confirmed the series' ending on Twitter. "Whoever casually first said 'All good things must come to an end' never had to end their favorite thing," Fogelman wrote.

"While sad to have just 1 season left, also grateful to NBC for letting us end the show how, and when, we always intended. We'll work hard to stick the landing. #ThisIsUs," he concluded.

The show's Twitter account also shared Fogelman's tweet along with photos from the five seasons so far.

Mandy Moore, who stars as Rebecca Pearson on the show, also addressed the upcoming conclusion on her Instagram Story. "I'm already VERY emotional about my favorite job coming to an end. BUT.... We have a whole season to wrap things up the way it was always intended," she wrote.

NBC announced its fall schedule on Friday and the premiere of season 6 of This Is Us, which will be delayed for the midseason lineup in early 2022, with 18 episodes airing uninterrupted.

On Wednesday, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that season 6 of This Is Us will be the last for the time-jumping drama, which first premiered on Sept. 20, 2016, and has featured actors Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Sullivan.

In January 2020, Fogelman spoke about the show's eventual ending to the Los Angeles Times, telling the outlet about the progression of storylines ultimately wrapping with an episode that will "have a lot of the information about what's happened to this family, and what will be left is some resolution," adding, "I think when the show eventually comes to an end, I think in the best way, it'll be very quiet and normal. That's always been the plan because, at the end of the day, it's a story about this kind of regular family."

NBC previously renewed the show in May 2019 through season 6. However, the current season 5 of This Is Us was cut short by two episodes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which delayed production multiple times throughout 2020 and caused a late start last fall.