This Is Us' Chrissy Metz Calls Season 4 Finale a 'Doozy': 'There's a Lot to Unpack'

There’s one episode left until the end of This Is Us‘ fourth season —and star Chrissy Metz is eager for fans to see what happens.

Undoubtedly, in true TIU form, viewers will be left with more unanswered questions in anticipation of season 5, but the actress, 39, tells PEOPLE she was “a mess” after reading the script for the upcoming finale titled, “Strangers: Part Two.”

“Dan wrote the finale,” Metz says, referring to the show’s creator and co-showrunner Dan Fogelman.

“So Dan sent it to us, I texted him immediately, and there were some redacted scenes that were secret scenes. I was like, ‘Wait. What’s going on?’ He sent me the redacted scenes, and I was like, ‘Oh!’ I mean, I was a mess,” she remembers.

“There’s a lot to unpack. It’s going to be a doozy of a finale,” Metz teases.

Heading into the end of season 4, Metz’s onscreen siblings Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley, who play Randall and Kevin, respectively, previously told PEOPLE that fans will see their brotherly bond break after a heated discussion about their mother Rebecca (Mandy Moore)’s ailing health due to Alzheimer’s disease.

“There is this one thing that happens where it’s a stalemate,” Hartley said. “I’m taking a hard line and you’re taking a hard line. I’m not budging and he’s certainly not budging. It turns into one of these things where it’s like, ‘Look if this is the way it’s going to be, you’re not going to be in my life.’ It’s brutal. They come to a point where it’s like, ‘These are the choices I make and this is how I live my life.’ And the other brother is like, ‘Well Jesus man, I don’t what to tell you. I can’t have that in my life.’ “

In the penultimate episode, Randall was able to convince Rebecca to sign on for the nine-month clinical trial in St. Louis without consulting Kevin and Kate, or her husband Miguel and the rest of the family.

Audiences will recall that the title of the season 4 premiere back in September 2019 was “Strangers,” in which many new characters were introduced, including Malik (Asante Blackk) and Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison).

And “Strangers: Part Two” could expand storylines even further as the Pearsons gather to celebrate baby Jack’s first birthday in Los Angeles.

“I don’t know if there’s a word so much as just get ready. Just get ready,” Milo Ventimiglia recently told PEOPLE about how he would describe the finale in on word. “It’s heavy, it’s beautiful and it’s really incredible.”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays (at 9 p.m. ET) on NBC.