This Is Us Star Chrissy Metz and Her Boyfriend Are Picture-Perfect on the Red Carpet

Chrissy Metz and her boyfriend Josh Stancil were picture-perfect together on the red carpet Thursday night.

The This Is Us star, 36, brought her boyfriend – who is a cameraman on the hit NBC show – to the Television Academy Host Words Plus Music Celebration.

Metz wore a beautiful scarlet dress that fell below the knees, and a deep red lipstick to match. She balanced out the look with pointed black flats.

Stancil sported a navy suit that complimented Metz’ color palette.

The couple made their public debut in January at Entertainment Weekly’s SAG Awards weekend bash, but Metz did admit to PEOPLE back in October that she was seeing someone.

“Here’s the thing, like, he needs to have his own life. I don’t want him roped into mine, so I just want to protect him,” Metz had shared when Stancil’s identity was still anonymous.

Now, as coworkers, the two have still managed to keep their work professional, vowing not to let their relationship get in the way of the show.

“My priority is my job and his priority is his,” Metz told PEOPLE. She even shared that Stancil offered to quit his job on This Is Us if things got weird – an idea that the actress quickly shut down.

For Metz, the relationship grew naturally, and she couldn’t be happier about that.

“For me, I think meeting organically and seeing someone in their element [is important],” she previously told PEOPLE.