Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Sullivan were among the stars who paid tribute to the NBC hit after Tuesday's series finale

This Is Us Cast Calls Their Time on Series 'One for the Books' as They Say Goodbye to the Show

It's a bittersweet time for the stars of This Is Us as they say goodbye to the NBC hit.

While many of their posts noted how much they would miss working on the series, the cast also made sure to mention how grateful they were to be part of the show for so long.

On Instagram, Moore, 38, posted a snapshot of her character's funeral service program, with a touching reference to Rebeca's lines earlier in the season.

"As we close out the final chapter, let me leave you with this… 'Take the risks. Make the big moves, even if they're small moves. Forge ahead with your lives in any and every direction that moves you. I'm asking you to be fearless.' - Rebecca Pearson #ThisIsUs"

Ahead of the finale, Moore also posted a slideshow of behind-the-scenes photos snapped during her time on set over the last six seasons.

"What better way to celebrate tonight's series finale of #ThisIsUs, than to take a walk down memory lane…" she captioned the post.

Metz, 41, opted to share a compilation video of her favorite Kate moments on the show.

"Can't believe today is here. Taking a trip down memory lane and sharing some of my favorite Kate Pearson moments… what are YOURS? Tell me ⬇️. Love you all!! #ThisIsUsFinalChapter @nbcthisisus" she wrote on Instagram.

In a post of his own, Hartley, 45, shared two photos beside his on-screen siblings and wrote, "I'm going to miss seeing these faces every day. #Big3 #ThisIsUs"

Hours before the final episode, Hartley also posted a snap of him lying on a lounge chair on set. Beside the image, he joked, "Can you believe this is the set chair they gave me? All these years…"

"No, but all jokes aside, this experience has been one for the books and I'm grateful to Dan, this cast, crew, and all the incredible fans who tune-in week after week, making #ThisIsUs what it is today, so thank you," he sweetly added.

Brown, 46, shared several posts in honor of the series. The first featured a snap of him with Watson with the caption: "Thank you, thank you, from the bottom of our sweet R&B hearts for being on this journey with us and sharing yours in the process. We love you! Yours truly, R&B 🎶 #ThisIsUs"

Watson also shared the post on her Instagram page.

Additionally, Brown shared a post of him with his on-screen siblings and wrote, "One more time for the people in the back!!! BIG 3!!!✊🏿 #ThisIsUs"

Prior to the finale, Watson, 40, shared a video featuring her and her on-screen husband twerking and dancing on set — comically set to the unfitting tune of "The Forever Now" by Moore, which she sang on the show a few episodes back at Kate and Phillip (Chris Geere)'s wedding.

"I was feelin nostalgic, ok?? #ThisIsUs #ThisWasUs" Watson wrote beside the clip.

Ahead of the finale, Sullivan, 41, also shared a few snaps from his time on the show and wrote, "It's hard to believe that tonight is our last Tuesday night of #ThisIsUs, of sharing these beautiful, at times chaotic, heartbreaking, and wonderful stories with you. But that's life right? What matters is who you do life with and we're so glad we've been able to spend the last 6 years/seasons of life with each other, and with YOU. This is US!!"

Following the finale, he added in a separate post: "So many of the people and things that we love will pass away and it is always an honor to be part of their story. It has been a true honor to inhabit this character for six seasons and tell this story with these beautiful people. When we met these characters their lives were already well under way. After we leave them, their lives will continue on in our hearts, minds and imaginations. #ThisIsUs"

Griffin Dunne, the actor who played Uncle Nicky, commemorated his time on the show with a photo of him standing next to Hartley on set.

Beside the image, he wrote, "Tonight is the last time I bid farewell to my blockhead nephew who I already miss as much as: @mandymooremm @sullivangrams @sterlingkbrown @vanessabellcalloway @chrissymetz @justinhartley And rest of the cast and our incredible crew. I was so lucky to have this show pull me out of the trailer and into the light. @nbcthisisus"

Lonnie Chavis, who played a younger Randall, celebrated the end of the show with a post of his own. "It's been a wild ride, thank you Dan Fogelman and thank everybody else 💙 y'all watched me grow up with this man @miloanthonyventimiglia 💙" he captioned the photo with his onscreen dad.

Parker Bates, who portrayed a younger Kevin, also posted about the end of the show.

"Our first day and our last day. Today marks the end of an epic ride for the BIG 3" he wrote beside the image featuring him with his onscreen siblings at the beginning and end of their journey.

Hannah Zeile, who played the teenage version of Kate, kept her tribute post simple, opting to use a line straight from the series. "if something makes you sad when it ends, it must have been pretty wonderful when it was happening." #thiswasus" she captioned several stills of her on the show.

In a separate post, Zeile added, "i'm not able to write a caption that fully describes how eternally grateful i am for this show, every person involved, and every person who has watched the past 6 years. nothing short of a blessing that truly changed my life! although it's come to an end, i will carry the memories and impact with me forever. i'll miss you Kate Pearson💛"

Niles Fitch, who played teenage Randall, shared a series of photos from his time on the show with the caption, "THIS WAS US. Teen Randall signing off! Thank you @danfogman ❤️"

Faithe Herman, the young actress who played Randall's youngest daughter Annie, shared several snaps of her cast mates and wrote beside the images, "I'm really going miss you ALL. @sterlingkbrown @susankelechiwatson @erisbaker @lyricnicoleross I am truly grateful to have had shared the past 6 yrs with all of you, the rest of the cast & the amazing crew. Sending you all my love to what the future holds for you all. 🤍 Faye Last family photo ❤️ #thisisusfinalchapter#thisisus"

Creator Dan Fogelman also penned a sweet, lengthy tribute to his show, along with another tweet that read: "Okay. Pencils down now. I will miss all of this very much. It's been an absolute pleasure. #ThisIsUs"

In his note, Fogelman added, "Thank you for taking this train ride with us. It's been the trip of a lifetime."