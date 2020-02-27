Watch Sterling K. Brown Lead His This Is Us Costars in a Viral TikTok Dance

The This Is Us cast has got some moves!

On Wednesday, Sterling K. Brown shared a video of him and his costars on the set of the NBC hit drama participating in the viral TikTok “Smeeze” dance, which has spread like wildfire across the internet.

In the video, Brown, 43, leads Chrissy Metz, Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan and Jon Huertas in unison as they replicate the dance to the song “She Gon Go” by Trill Ryan.

“A family that smeezes together… #Smeeze #SmeezeChallenge #ThisIsUs,” Brown captioned the video on both Twitter and TikTok.

Moore, 35, also shared the video on her social media platforms, joking in the caption, “Clearly we have no fun at all on set…#smeeze #thisisus.”

In the past months, more and more celebrities have gotten in on the TikTok fun. Reese Witherspoon, most notably, has been learning all about the new app from her 16-year-old son Deacon Phillippe.

Courteney Cox and her daughter CoCo also showed off their own synchronized moves in a TikTok dance video earlier last month.

“Wanna see your child lose their patience? Do a TikTok with them,” the Friends star, 55, wrote when she posted the video to Instagram, adding the hashtag “#familyaerobics.”

Victoria Beckham also recently danced it out on TikTok with her son Romeo, 17, to her girl group’s hit “Spice Up Your Life.”

“He came home the other day and he said, ‘You know, Mom, I’ve just joined TikTok, will you do a dance with me?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, what should we dance to?’ He said the Spice Girls,” Beckham, 45, told Ellen DeGeneres. “And then he took my phone, he posted it on my Instagram, and he said, ‘That’ll get my numbers up.’”

She joked, “He used me.” But can you blame him? If our moms were on TikTok, we’d be begging them to “Stop (Right Now)” but if our moms were Posh Spice…that’s a different story.