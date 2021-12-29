Season 6 of This Is Us premieres Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC

This Is Us Cast Looks Back on the 'Really Special' Series Before Final Season Premieres on Jan. 4

As the cast of This Is Us prepares to say goodbye to the series, they're looking back on what made the acclaimed drama what it is today.

"It's so wild to be a part of a show that means so much to so many people," said Moore, 37. "I hope the show is remembered fondly. I hope that people find the parallels between their lives and what they're seeing on the show. That, to me, is sort of what makes it so special."

Brown, 45, said there has been "a multitude of gorgeous moments that have transpired over the past six years" on This Is Us. With that in mind, Ventimiglia, 44, said he hopes that "people take away from the show what we've all experienced" regarding "this idea of family."

"This Is Us is always going to be the show that showed us who we are," Kelechi Watson, 40, said. "I think that people feel like that's really special."

As for Metz, the 41-year-old actress believes the NBC series will "be a show that people can go back and watch" for years to come. "I hope that it's a show that lasts forever," she added.

Milo Ventimiglia, Jon Huertas, Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Hartley, for his part, explained that This Is Us is a one-of-a-kind series.

"I just seriously doubt there will ever be another group of people to film a television show or to do anything, really, that are that special," the 44-year-old actor said. "How lucky am I?"

This Is Us premiered on NBC in 2016. In May, series creator Dan Fogelman revealed the show will end after six seasons.

The decision to conclude the show next year may upset some fans, though Brown said in the first look clip he's in favor of bowing out early. "To leave while you'll still be missed, that's a good thing," he said.

The Pearson family's final chapter will be told across 18 episodes. Ahead of its January premiere, Fogelman told PEOPLE what fans expect from season 6.

this is us Credit: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

"The first couple of episodes are really just setting everybody up for a bit of a ride," the 45-year-old director and showrunner said. "It's kind of like the part of the rollercoaster where you're just ticking upwards. There are no big, gigantic or crazy things happening at the end of the first episode."

"This isn't a season about a build," he added. "We're kind of setting the table for an ending, and it takes a moment to build that up."