This Is Us Creator Shares Photo of Sterling K. Brown in Season 3's 'First Scene'

The Pearsons are back!

On Tuesday, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman tweeted a photo of production beginning on season 3 of the NBC hit series. “First scene up, Season 3 baby!!!” he captioned a photo of on-screen couple Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson filming together in a kitchen.

And judging by their happy, open-mouthed expressions, both actors are excited to be back on set.

“‘Twas a good day!” Brown, 42, wrote when he retweeted the image.

“Loved watching you guys back at work today my friend. It’s a treat to watch you do your thing. My TV fam is world class,” Fogelman, 39, later tweeted to Brown.

Though Fogelman’s photo did not reveal any spoilers or clues, it did bring back memories of what happened at the end of season 2.

When the finale aired in April, a time-jump to the future, specifically two decades from the present, showed an aged Randall cryptically telling adult daughter Tess, “It’s time to go see her,” with Tess replying, “I’m not ready.”

The cliffhanger had many viewers asking: “Who is her?! Beth? Deja? Annie?”

“I know who the person is that future Randall is referring to, but Fogelman would cut off my big toe if I actually told you who it was,” Brown told Entertainment Weekly. “But I can tell you it’s probably not what you suspect. In classic Fogelman style, it will be like, ‘Oh, wow — didn’t see that coming.’ ”

Brown also hinted, “Fogelman has a very keen understanding of what the beginning, middle, and end of our show is, and that’s important because he often likens our show to Lost in terms of its structure. You’re dealing with present-day circumstances, and then you have these flashbacks which further illuminate the present circumstances of the characters. When you see that flash-forward to the future, it will ultimately help to illuminate what the end of our story will be. That’s pretty big. Without telling you anything, I actually told you quite a bit.”