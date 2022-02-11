This Is Us Announces Series Finale Date: 'It's Truly Going to Deliver,' Says Milo Ventimiglia

This Is Us has officially set a finale date.

On Friday, during NBC's Scripted Press Day panel, showrunner Dan Fogelman and the cast, including Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson and Jon Huertas, shared the news that the series finale will air on May 24. (Chrissy Metz and Chris Sullivan were not present for the event.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's gonna deliver. It's truly, truly going to deliver," Ventimiglia said, teasing the finale.

Sharing brief details about what to expect in the rest of season 6, Fogelman said the show will be spending more time in the Pearson family's future.

"Towards the end of the season, it's fair to say we'll live there more," the executive producer said, referencing Kate's second wedding, Kevin's house where Rebecca's on her death bed, and the "deeper future" of Jack Jr.

THIS IS US Credit: Joe Pugliese/NBC

In May 2021, PEOPLE confirmed that the time-jumping drama would conclude after six seasons.

This Is Us, which first premiered on Sept. 20, 2016, was renewed in May 2019 through season 6. Last year, the fifth season was cut short by two episodes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which delayed production multiple times throughout 2020 and caused a late start in the fall.

The final season is currently airing, with episode 6 set to air on Feb. 22. Titled "Our Little Island Girl: Part Two," it was co-written by Watson. (The show has been on a two-week hiatus during NBC's coverage of the Winter Olympics.)

"To not see you guys regularly in my life makes me sad," Brown said to his costars during the event, talking about the end of the series.

"I'll miss you. … And I can't wait for 20 years from now to do E! True Hollywood Story," he joked as his TV wife Watson added, "It's not going to be super juicy."

Later, Fogelman was asked about a possible This Is Us movie. "I say no to nothing. I'm very aware that a midlife crisis is right around the corner for me and that whatever I do next I'm going to hate in comparison to this show and these actors. So I say no to nothing," he joked.

"I suspect that these six actors on your screen right now as well as those who are missing are going to be flooding your TV screens and movie screens for years to come, both in front of and behind the camera as it turns out because they're all becoming beautiful writers and directors and producers as we speak," Fogelman continued.

"When I want to do something again for This Is Us with these guys, I suspect they're gonna all be very busy and winning awards, Emmys and Oscars and all this stuff. But sure, if we can figure out a movie down the road, I'd love to get back together with these guys and do it," he said. "I don't know what that would be. By the end of this season, I think we'll have told the complete story so I'm not sure. If you were doing a movie, it's like what would've happened if Jack survived the fire or something?' "