Thirtysomething Reboot About the Original Characters' Kids Headed to ABC

Thirtysomething is headed back to TV nearly 30 years after it went off the air.

ABC announced on Wednesday that it picked up a pilot for a sequel series to the show that ran from 1987 to 1991. Titled thirtysomething(else), the story will follow the children of the original characters, a new generation experiencing life in their 30s.

Several original cast members will reprise their roles for the revival, including Ken Olin, Mel Harris, Timothy Busfield and Patty Wettig.

The ensemble family drama originally aired for four seasons on ABC, winning 13 Emmys during its tenure, including three acting trophies for Wettig. The show garnered a loyal fan base for its depiction of baby boomers and complex familial relationships.

thirtysomething, 1988

thirtysomething

Creators Marshall Herskovitz and Edward Zwick return to helm the reboot.

At a Television Critics Association panel on Wednesday, ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said the updated show will be the “true definition of a multigenerational [narrative].”

“Ed and Marshall really have a vision for the narrative and anything’s possible, really,” Burke said. “… They know those characters in their bones, and their children are thirtysomething themselves, not just the children on the show, so they are creating characters in that generation that they also know and can relate to.”

Burke added, “I think you’ll find some surprises in the story that you didn’t see coming.”

Thirtysomething(else) will join other recent ABC revival series, including Roseanne spin-off The Conners, and an upcoming Leslie Jones–hosted return of the game show Supermarket Sweep.