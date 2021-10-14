They Love Lucy! See Debra Messing, Kelly Ripa, Pink and More Celebrities Dressed Up As Lucille Ball
Oct. 15 is National I Love Lucy Day, and in honor of the legendary comedian, we've rounded up some of her most famous fans who prove that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery
Everybody loves Lucy — including these famous faces!
Lucille Ball created one of the most iconic female comedy characters of all time: Lucy Ricardo, a housewife with a desperate penchant for scheming her way into show business via her husband's club.
Each year, on October 15, her beloved character is celebrated with National I Love Lucy Day. From Debra Messing's Will & Grace recreation of some of Lucy's most belly-laugh-inducing scenes to celebrities like Lisa Rinna and Kelly Ripa mimicking her perfectly coiffed updo and arched eyebrows for Halloween, here are some of our favorite ways the stars have tipped their hat to one of the original queens of comedy.
Nicole Kidman
The Australian actress is set to play Lucille Ball in the Aaron Sorkin-directed Being the Ricardos, which is currently in post production. Kidman stars opposite Javier Bardem, who takes on the role of her former husband and costar Desi Arnaz. The couple's daughter Lucie Arnaz visited the set and called Kidman's performance "spectacular."
Debra Messing
Another famous redhead in comedy, Messing was the spitting image of Ball's I Love Lucy persona for an episode of Will & Grace — even recreating some of the sitcom's most famous scenes, from working on a chocolate conveyor belt to filming the Vitameatavegamin commercial.
Kelly Ripa
For Halloween in 2018, Live with Kelly and Ryan's Ripa and Seacrest channeled the classic comedy for an episode of I Love Lucy-ish, playfully incorporating some modern elements into the show (like Lucy becoming a famous YouTuber). For the hilarious bit, Ripa enlisted her husband Mark Consuelos to take on the role of Ricky Ricardo — while Seacrest channeled the TV couple's son, Little Ricky.
Pink
2018 also saw Pink channel the comedian, donning Lucy's signature red updo and a retro dress to pose for a photo with husband Carey Hart beside their decked-out Christmas tree. "I really do love Lucy," the singer captioned the shot.
Amanda Bynes
Bynes, who was a comedy prodigy in her own right on the popular All That and later on The Amanda Show, imitated Lucy in this adorable '90s skit called I Luv Lucy, featuring All That costar Kenan Thompson as the Ricardos' neighbor and close friend, Fred Mertz.
Lisa Rinna
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her husband, Harry Hamlin, did their best Lucy and Ricky impression for a Halloween party in 2010. Rinna shared the throwback photo to Twitter in 2016, adding, "I love #Halloween."
Diane Guerrero
The Orange Is the New Black star hit Heidi Klum's legendary Halloween party dressed as Lucy — wearing a classic polka dot dress and Lucy's go-to red lip — in 2014.
Kathie Lee Gifford & Hoda Kotb
For Halloween in 2010, the former Today show co-hosts and real-life BFFs paid homage to Lucy's onscreen friendship with Ethel Mertz, as well as their iconic grape stomping scene.