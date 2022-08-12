People.com Entertainment TV 8 Actors We Think Could Play a Young Prince William in 'The Crown' Next Season The Crown's 6th season will follow the Duke of Cambridge's through his collegiate years– we've picked out the actors we think fit the role By Staff Author Published on August 12, 2022 09:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email 01 of 09 The Inspiration Prince William. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty For the sixth season of The Crown, the Netflix series inspired by the British royal family, casting directors are looking to find an "exceptional young actor" between the ages of 18 and 35 to portray Prince William during his collegiate years at St. Andrews in Scotland. The call already went out earlier this year to find an actress to portray his classmate (and future wife) Kate Middleton; now the search is on for a actor to embody the Prince William of the late '90s and early '00s, who was such a dreamboat he scored a PEOPLE cover titled "Prince Charming at 18." Here are 8 actors we think are up for the Prince Charming challenge. 02 of 09 Joe Alwyn Fred Duval/FilmMagic. The Conversations with Friends star checks the boxes for hair and accent, and it wouldn't be his first time playing out a story set in Scotland. Let's also not forget that his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, once got Prince William himself to sing with her. 03 of 09 Logan Shroyer Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty The actor played high school-age Kevin on This is Us, and now we think he's ready to graduate and head to university in Scotland. 04 of 09 Nicholas Galitzine Kevin Winter/Getty He's already played a prince in Cinderella, so we think he's a proper fit for the throne. 05 of 09 Tanner Buchanan Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty He's acted opposite TikTok royalty (Addison Rae in He's All That) and the horse-riding experience he got in that film would make him a natural for any of William's polo scenes — no stunt double required! 06 of 09 Will Poulter Jacopo Raule/GC Images We think the Midsommar actor is a natural choice to play Prince William. Not only are they both blond and British, but they've also already met at an anti-bullying workshop in London! 07 of 09 Christopher Briney Craig Barritt/Getty You'll recognize him from The Summer I Turned Pretty, but we might have this 24-year-old's next gig already sorted: The Crown. Besides the tall, sandy-blond similarities to a young Wills, Briney and his girlfriend also met in college. 08 of 09 Kit Connor Marc Piasecki/WireImage While his current hair color might be a little more Harry than Wills, this 18-year-old could definitely pass for the Prince as an undergraduate. Dashing and boyish, he's sure to make any on-screen Kate Middleton feel like a princess. 09 of 09 George Ferrier Nicola Dove/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty The One of Us is Lying actor is 21 years old – just the right age to play the king-to-be during his time at the University of St Andrews.