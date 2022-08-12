8 Actors We Think Could Play a Young Prince William in 'The Crown' Next Season

02 of 09 Joe Alwyn Fred Duval/FilmMagic. The Conversations with Friends star checks the boxes for hair and accent, and it wouldn't be his first time playing out a story set in Scotland. Let's also not forget that his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, once got Prince William himself to sing with her.

03 of 09 Logan Shroyer Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty The actor played high school-age Kevin on This is Us, and now we think he's ready to graduate and head to university in Scotland.

04 of 09 Nicholas Galitzine Kevin Winter/Getty He's already played a prince in Cinderella, so we think he's a proper fit for the throne.

05 of 09 Tanner Buchanan Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty He's acted opposite TikTok royalty (Addison Rae in He's All That) and the horse-riding experience he got in that film would make him a natural for any of William's polo scenes — no stunt double required!

06 of 09 Will Poulter Jacopo Raule/GC Images We think the Midsommar actor is a natural choice to play Prince William. Not only are they both blond and British, but they've also already met at an anti-bullying workshop in London!

07 of 09 Christopher Briney Craig Barritt/Getty You'll recognize him from The Summer I Turned Pretty, but we might have this 24-year-old's next gig already sorted: The Crown. Besides the tall, sandy-blond similarities to a young Wills, Briney and his girlfriend also met in college.

08 of 09 Kit Connor Marc Piasecki/WireImage While his current hair color might be a little more Harry than Wills, this 18-year-old could definitely pass for the Prince as an undergraduate. Dashing and boyish, he's sure to make any on-screen Kate Middleton feel like a princess.