Theresa Caputo's Newly Married Daughter Victoria Steps Out with Husband After Long Island Wedding

Theresa Caputo's daughter, Victoria Caputo, has made her newlywed debut with husband Michael Mastrandrea.

The couple, who tied the knot Saturday on Long Island, stepped out on Monday in matching husband-and-wife outfits. Victoria wore an all-white sweatsuit with "Wifey" printed across the top, while Mastrandrea had on all black with "Hubby" written on his own sweatshirt. Both of their sweatpants had their wedding date, May 22, printed on them.

"Wifey & Hubby," Victoria captioned her Instagram post showing off their new outfits.

Mastrandrea also posted on his Instagram on Monday, reflecting on their nuptials and sharing a series of photos taken by their photographer at the celebration.

"The Day I got to Marry My Person, My Best Friend, My Better Half, My WIFE," he wrote. "Victoria you're perfect inside and out and im so lucky to call you my WIFE and so excited to start this next chapter of our lives together. Still falling in love with you more and more everyday, Mrs. Mastrandrea"

Theresa, 54, documented Victoria's wedding weekend on her own social media page.

On Friday, the Long Island Medium star shared a photo of herself and the bride-to-be at the rehearsal dinner. "Last night the rehearsal dinner Tomorrow my baby girl is a bride," she wrote on Instagram.

The proud parent later posted a video from the party bus as she shuttled to the venue with the bridal party. In the clip, she also revealed her high-teased rockstar hair and her black sequined dress, featuring one long sleeve.

The happy couple released butterflies after the ceremony, before moving the party to the rooftop of Hudson House in Jersey City for the waterfront reception — complete with views of the Manhattan skyline and the Statue of Liberty. In addition to the obligatory cake photo, they shared a New York-style pizza pie, using the hashtag "#pizzamyheart."

After her first dance with her husband, Victoria shared a mother-daughter dance with Theresa, which was appropriately set to Carrie Underwood's "Mama's Song."

On Monday, Theresa posted a photo of her dance with her daughter, captioning it, "Such a beautiful emotional PERFECT day my baby girl is MARRIED. The emotions of watching @viccaputo get married are indescribable and that she dedicated a song to me ... honestly no words."