Long Island Medium's Theresa Caputo and Larry Caputo Finalize Divorce 1 Year After Separating

Theresa Caputo and her ex-husband Larry Caputo are officially divorced.

One year after announcing their separation, the former couple has settled their divorce.

“Larry and I have finalized our divorce,” Theresa tells PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. “We shared 28 wonderful years together and have two beautiful children, Larry Jr. and Victoria. We will continue to support each other and remain friends.”

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Theresa and Larry announced their separation in Dec. 2017 after 28 years of marriage.

In a joint statement to PEOPLE, the TLC stars said, “After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate. We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

The Long Island Medium star, 52, officially filed for divorce on April 16. At the time, she told Extra that the two were living on opposite coasts — he in L.A., and she in New York — and were taking their relationship and the possibility of a reconciliation “day by day.”

Earlier this year, Larry revealed that he’s in a new relationship since splitting from Theresa.

“I have moved on,” he told TMZ. “I’m fortunate enough to say that I have met someone special. But I’ll just leave it for that now.”