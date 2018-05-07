Long Island Medium's Theresa Caputo Shares How Her Public Split Is 'Helping People'

Theresa Caputo is opening up about her heartbreaking split from her husband of 28 years.

This past December, the Long Island Medium star and her husband Larry Caputo announced in a joint statement to PEOPLE that they were splitting: “After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate.”

In the five months since Theresa went public with her separation, the reality star admitted in a recent interview with Paper magazine that “it is” hard to go through a breakup with the public watching.

“But again, what I am doing is helping people,” she said.

“From the day I signed up to do Long Island along with my entire family, we said that we were going to share our life,” Theresa, 51, told the outlet.

The reality star also shared a personal story of a man who chose to begin couple’s therapy, which he and his wife were inspired to sign up for after watching Theresa’s show.

“A gentlemen came up to me recently and said to me, ‘I want to thank you for sharing what you are going through, because my wife and I were watching the show and we said that is us.’ They put themselves in therapy,” she said. “If it wasn’t for the episode [involving marital issues] they would have never taken that step to at least try to work on things, and to express what they were feeling and what they were going through.”

As Theresa and Larry navigate their futures apart, they are living on opposite coasts from one another in the wake of their split.

“Right now, Larry is living in L.A. and I’m here in New York,” Theresa told Extra in early April. “We’re just taking it day by day,” the Long Island Medium star said.

Of living on her own, Theresa, who shares grown children Larry Jr. and Victoria with her ex, admitted that it’s “an adjustment, but I’m doing okay.”

After announcing the separation, Theresa thanked her fans for their support. “I’m overwhelmed by the love and support for me and my family while we’re going through this difficult time,” she tweeted after the separation announcement.

“One thing will never change and that is that we will always love and support each other, and be the best parents we can be to our children,” she continued.

“Love you guys.”