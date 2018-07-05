Theresa Caputo‘s marriage has come to an end.

The Long Island Medium star and her husband, Larry Caputo, are divorcing after 28 years of marriage, PEOPLE confirms.

Theresa, 52, filed on April 16, 2018, according to Radar, which first reported the news.

Last December, the estranged couple announced their separation. In a joint statement to PEOPLE, the TLC stars said, “After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate. We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

They share two adult children: Larry Jr., and Victoria.

Back in April, Theresa told Extra that the two were living on opposite coasts — he in L.A. and she in New York — and were taking their relationship and the possibility of a reconciliation “day by day.”

Last month, Larry revealed that he’s in a new relationship since splitting from Theresa.

“I have moved on,” Larry told TMZ. “I’m fortunate enough to say that I have met someone special. But I’ll just leave it for that now.”

He also confirmed that divorce was on the horizon.

“I’ve been here 9 months now,” he told the outlet. “The separation was a three-month trial period and we’ve moved on from that point. We’re in divorce proceedings. That’s been going on for the last six months. It’s not finalized, I don’t know when it will be. But that’s where we’re at. ”

“I know she’s doing well. I’m happy — we’ve moved on with our lives,” he added.