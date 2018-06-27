Theresa Caputo's Estranged Husband Larry Is Dating 'Someone Special' as Couple Moves to Divorce

Larry Caputo, the estranged husband of Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo, is dating a new woman.

TMZ caught up with the 61-year-old reality personality on Tuesday in Santa Monica, California, where he revealed that he’s in a new relationship.

“I have moved on,” Larry said. “I’m fortunate enough to say that I have met someone special. But I’ll just leave it for that now.”

Theresa and Larry were married for 28 years before they announced their separation in December.

Back in April, Theresa told Extra that the two were living on opposite coasts — he in L.A. and she in New York — and were taking their relationship and the possibility of a reconciliation “day by day.”

Larry and Theresa Caputo Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

But now, Larry says divorce is in their future.

“I’ve been here 9 months now,” he told TMZ. “The separation was a three-month trial period and we’ve moved on from that point. We’re in divorce proceedings. That’s been going on for the last six months. It’s not finalized, I don’t know when it will be. But that’s where we’re at. ”

“I know she’s doing well, I’m happy — We’ve moved on with our lives,” he added.

As for Larry’s future with Long Island Medium, he told TMZ he doesn’t know if he’ll be involved any more.

“All I can say is fans are going to have to tune in and watch,” Larry said.

RELATED VIDEO: Long Island Medium‘s Larry Caputo Opens Up About What Went Wrong in His Marriage to Theresa

The Caputos share two adult children: Larry Jr., and Victoria.

In their joint statement about their separation to PEOPLE, the former couple said they would remain a strong unit for their kids. “We will always love each other and our two wonderful children,” they said. “We are united in supporting each other and our family.”

“I’m overwhelmed by the love and support for me and my family while we’re going through this difficult time,” Theresa tweeted after the separation announcement. “One thing will never change and that is that we will always love and support each other, and be the best parents we can be to our children. Love you guys.”

In an earlier episode of Long Island Medium, Theresa revealed that her marriage was going through a “strain.”

“I sometimes interpret it as growing apart. I’ve changed and he has changed. We’re both not happy and, you know, it’s hard to try to work through that,” she told the camera. “It’s not easy for me to sit here and to talk about this, to talk about my feelings, to talk about how my marriage is, but you know, things do change.”