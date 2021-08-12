Long Island Medium: In Memory of 9/11 premieres Sep. 9 on TLC and will stream concurrently on discovery+

Theresa Caputo is reconnecting individuals with their loved ones who died in the devastating Sep. 11 terrorist attacks nearly 20 years ago.

In TLC's upcoming Long Island Medium: In Memory of 9/11 special on Sep. 9, Theresa, 54, "visits the sites of the horrific attacks and meets with families of the departed to deliver messages of healing and heroism from the spirits of their loved ones," according to a press release from TLC.

She will "use her gift to bring peace to those most personally impacted by the attacks by meeting with them in the shadow of the World Trade Center, steps from the Pentagon, and at the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania," the release explains.

Among those who Theresa will give readings to include "the daughter of a flight attendant who let the world know there were terrorists aboard her flight"; "the sister of the captain of NYC's Ladder 3, who also lost a second brother to 9/11-related illness years later"; and "the daughter of the 'Dust Lady' who was the subject of a much-circulated photo from the day of the attacks."

Long Island Medium Credit: TLC

In PEOPLE's exclusive first look at the emotional trailer, Theresa asks the daughter of the "Dust Lady" if she has a painting or picture of her mom.

"Was there like a blemish or something?" Theresa asks. "Because she kept saying to me, 'Just take that dust off.' She kept saying to me, 'Dust it off me.'"

Before wiping away tears, the woman replies, "Oh, my goodness!" and explains: "She has a picture, it was all over the newspaper, and she's wiping her face like that."

After Theresa tells another grieving person that their brother uttered the phrase "last call" to her, the woman replies: "He made the last call before the towers came down. It's unbelievable."

While talking to two daughters of a 9/11 victim, Theresa informs them that their mother wants them to know she's "watching over you."

Long Island Medium Credit: TLC

Theresa reflects on her experience providing these important readings while in an open field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania — the place where a hijacked United Airlines flight crashed and subsequently killed all aboard.

"I can't hear well," she says. "It's almost like this deafening, and I believe that that's the souls protecting me from what they went through."