Theresa Caputo Says Her Children Approve of the Person She's Dating: 'Everything's Great'

The star opened up to PEOPLE about "taking it day-by-day and just enjoying and embracing life one day at a time"

Theresa Caputo's love life is thriving!

The Long Island Medium star revealed during an appearance on People the TV Show! Friday that she's dating someone special — and her kids approve.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I got the approval from my children," she says. "Everything's great."

Caputo, 54, shares two adult children with ex-husband Larry Caputo: daughter Victoria, 26, and son Lawrence, 28.

Caputo says that she's enjoying her time with her new partner and taking life as it comes.

"[We're] taking it day-by-day and just enjoying and embracing life one day at a time," she says. "I think this past year has shown us that we never know what life is gonna throw at us and I think I've learned so much over the past several years and, more importantly through my gift, is that we just have to embrace each moment and just be thankful."

Image zoom Credit: Gary Gershoff/Getty

Caputo adds her ex-husband is also doing well, despite the negative effects of the pandemic over the past year.

Catch People (the TV show!) Monday through Friday. Check your local listings for exact times or stream the show every day at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT at People.com and PeopleTV.com.

"We're both on coasts that are really having a difficult time with COVID," she says, adding that he lives in California while she has been spending her time in New York.

"[We're] just like everyone else just trying to do the best that they can and get through each day with a lot of hope and faith," the medium says.

Last year, Caputo opened up to PEOPLE about how she was handling her own "grief" after her divorce from her husband of 28 years in 2018, and what life has been like staying at home with her family amid the ongoing pandemic.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday. Get a taste of the podcast below.

"I felt the itch to write another book, and I didn't feel the timing was right because I was going through my divorce at the time," Caputo said of first wanting to write her book Good Mourning three years ago during her split from husband Larry. "What I learned is that everyday losses affect us everyday. We don't even realize it — not until something catastrophic happens like a death or this pandemic."