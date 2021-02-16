The Long Island Medium star has not revealed the identity of her new man

Theresa Caputo Became Exclusive with Boyfriend Mid-Pandemic: 'We Welcomed Him into the Bubble'

For Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic played a part in strengthening her romantic relationship.

The reality star, 54, has not yet revealed the identity of her boyfriend, but recently said on PEOPLE's new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, that the pair became exclusive while hunkering down at home together during the health crisis.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We welcomed him into the bubble and that's where we decided to be exclusive," she told host Janine Rubenstein. "So it was kind of unexpected, just like the pandemic."

"So there are some good things that come out of a pandemic," Caputo continued. "I'm trying to look and focus on all of the silver linings."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday. Get a taste of the podcast below.

She also discussed why she's keeping her partner's identity private, noting that it can be "really hard" to be public-facing. Recalling how she made sure to include her family when she decided to start her TLC reality show in 2011, she said she's similarly including her current boyfriend in decisions moving forward.

"My ex-husband, my kids, it was something that we all decided as a family," said Caputo, who shares two children with ex Larry Caputo: daughter Victoria, 26, and son Lawrence, 28.

Image zoom Credit: Gary Gershoff/Getty

"It's not easy to be thrown into a situation like that," she added, explaining that her new guy has a family and children to consider as well.

That said, Caputo did tease that we may learn more about her mystery man at some point in the future.

"Like everything else in my life, I am always willing to share certain things when the time is right," she said.

RELATED VIDEO: Long Island Medium Star Theresa Caputo on How to Move Forward from Mourning 'in a Positive Way'

Caputo also recently said on People (the TV Show!) that he has earned her kids' approval.

"[We're] taking it day by day and just enjoying and embracing life one day at a time," she said. "I think this past year has shown us that we never know what life is going to throw at us and I think I've learned so much over the past several years and, more importantly through my gift, is that we just have to embrace each moment and just be thankful."