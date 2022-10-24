Theo James Says First Version of 'White Lotus' Nude Scene Was 'Way Too Much'

"We did a more subtle version,"  the actor said of his au naturel acting the HBO show's second season

Published on October 24, 2022 04:02 PM
Theo James
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty

Theo James is revealing that his White Lotus season 2 nude scene was at first a little too... revealing.

"The initial version we shot was way too much. So, we did a more subtle version. They toned it [down]," the actor, 37, told Entertainment Tonight about a moment in episode 5 when his character Cameron Babcock strips down.

James, who also showed some skin in the HBO adaptation of The Time Traveler's Wife and on PBS's Sanditon, joked that it's in his contract that he's "not allowed to do anything without being completely naked." And in the case of The White Lotus, which also stars Jennifer Coolidge and Aubrey Plaza, getting down to the buff just "felt natural."

He quipped, "It's funny 'cause we're all kind of naked. It's a holiday show, really."

With his latest performance and moment of nudity, the actor reveals that "it's interesting, [because] at first… we don't know whether it's deliberate or [if] it's accidental. But it reveals itself."

The new season of White Lotus has James thinking about the "surreal" feeling about being part of the cast.

"It was all pretty great," he told ET, adding that "the first half [of filming] we were all in the same hotel together, which was very useful because we got to know each other very quickly."

The series, which was officially renewed for another season in August 2021, will leave Hawaii to follow "a different group of vacationers as they jet to another White Lotus property and settle in temporarily amongst its inhabitants," per HBO. Other new additions to the show include The Bold Type actress Meghann Fahy and Sopranos alum Michael Imperioli.

Jon Gries as Greg Hunt, Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt, HBO - The White Lotus, Season 2
Courtesy of HBO

Before Coolidge took home an Emmy for her role as Tanya McQuoid in the series this year, the actress revealed in an interview with PEOPLE that she was hesitant to take on the series due to concerns about her weight. But eventually, she shared, a friend encouraged her to give it a try.

"That girlfriend just gave me this [pep talk and said], 'You are out of your mind. I don't even think you know what this is. This is self-sabotage. I've been your friend all these years, this is incredible opportunity for you. Are you really going to f--- this up? Are you really going to f--- this up, Jennifer? This is the worst thing you could do to yourself. Just go, just f---ing go do it. Are you ever going to be in shape?'" she recalled of their conversation. "For once in my life, I listened. Usually, I have my own thing in my head but I listened."

The White Lotus returns for season 2 Oct. 30 on HBO.

