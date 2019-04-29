Kristoff St. John‘s TV family has said their final goodbyes to the late actor.

On Monday, The Young & the Restless celebrated St. John — who died at age 52 on Feb. 3 — and his beloved character Neil Winters with an emotional tribute episode.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Y&R stars and alums — including Shemar Moore, Victoria Rowell, Eric Braeden, Amelia Heinle, Eileen Davidson, Christel Khalil, Bryton James, Melody Thomas Scott, Doug Davidson and more — gathered on set to reminisce about their dear friend, share their fondest memories and relive some of St. John’s most memorable scenes.

“To work with him was effortless,” said Rowell. “I don’t imagine in my lifetime I will ever have a scene partner like him and certainly not for 14 years.”

“He always made a point of asking how you were and what was going on with you and that you mattered,” Davidson recalled.

“He had such a love of life,” Thomas Scott added. “Whenever I would go to a party or an event, first thing I wanted to know was, ‘Where’s Kristoff?’ Because I knew wherever he was, that’s where the fun was being had. I wanted to be encompassed in that. He never disappointed.”

Michael Yarish/CBS

“He had the strength to make the choice every day he came to work here to be joyful,” said James.

RELATED: Kristoff St. John’s Final Episode of The Young and the RestlessAirs 3 Days After His Death

Last week, Moore reprised his role of Neil’s brother, Malcolm Winters, for two episodes.

“He’s touched so many lives, not just mine,” an emotional Moore said during the tribute. “So many lives, we all know that. The only thing I’ve ever known as a brother, and felt unconditional love as a brother, was Kristoff St. John.”

“He carried me,” he added. “He embraced me. I always looked up to him. The stronger I got, the prouder he got. When I went up there and tried to fly, he was so proud of me. He carried me. Now he’s gone but I’m going to keep on carrying him. I’m going to keep trying to make him proud for the rest of my life.”

Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

In a previously taped clip, St. John spoke about his experience on the show and how it changed his life.

“It feels like a real accomplishment,” St. John said. “I’ve been a part of something that somehow will be in a time capsule up there and I’m part of that. I’m one of the brothers on The Young & the Restless. I’m one of the family members. I was there.”

RELATED: Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Mia Says She’s the Sole Beneficiary of His Life Insurance Policy

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP