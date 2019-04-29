'He was an anchor for us,' says Kristoff St. John's Young & the Restless costar Victoria Rowell
Kristoff St. John‘s TV family has said their final goodbyes to the late actor.
On Monday, The Young & the Restless celebrated St. John — who died at age 52 on Feb. 3 — and his beloved character Neil Winters with an emotional tribute episode.
The Y&R stars and alums — including Shemar Moore, Victoria Rowell, Eric Braeden, Amelia Heinle, Eileen Davidson, Christel Khalil, Bryton James, Melody Thomas Scott, Doug Davidson and more — gathered on set to reminisce about their dear friend, share their fondest memories and relive some of St. John’s most memorable scenes.
“To work with him was effortless,” said Rowell. “I don’t imagine in my lifetime I will ever have a scene partner like him and certainly not for 14 years.”
“He always made a point of asking how you were and what was going on with you and that you mattered,” Davidson recalled.
“He had such a love of life,” Thomas Scott added. “Whenever I would go to a party or an event, first thing I wanted to know was, ‘Where’s Kristoff?’ Because I knew wherever he was, that’s where the fun was being had. I wanted to be encompassed in that. He never disappointed.”
“He had the strength to make the choice every day he came to work here to be joyful,” said James.
Last week, Moore reprised his role of Neil’s brother, Malcolm Winters, for two episodes.
“He’s touched so many lives, not just mine,” an emotional Moore said during the tribute. “So many lives, we all know that. The only thing I’ve ever known as a brother, and felt unconditional love as a brother, was Kristoff St. John.”
“He carried me,” he added. “He embraced me. I always looked up to him. The stronger I got, the prouder he got. When I went up there and tried to fly, he was so proud of me. He carried me. Now he’s gone but I’m going to keep on carrying him. I’m going to keep trying to make him proud for the rest of my life.”
In a previously taped clip, St. John spoke about his experience on the show and how it changed his life.
“It feels like a real accomplishment,” St. John said. “I’ve been a part of something that somehow will be in a time capsule up there and I’m part of that. I’m one of the brothers on The Young & the Restless. I’m one of the family members. I was there.”
“I’m so grateful for him,” added Christel. “He helped changed my life.”
“He was an anchor for us as actors,” said Rowell. “And without Kristoff, we would not have had the legacy that was built.”
“I found something that I had sent him years ago,” said Doug Davidson. “These are not my words, but it reminded me of who is he is truly. It says, ‘The truly creative mind in any field is no more than this. A human creature born abnormally, inhumanely sensitive, to them, a touch is a blow, a sound is a noise, a misfortune is a tragedy, a joy is ecstasy, a friend is a lover and a lover is a god. And failure is death.”
Last month, PEOPLE confirmed that St. John died because of heart disease, which was exacerbated by alcohol use. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office listed his cause of death of “hypertrophic heart disease … and effects of ethanol.” His death was officially ruled an accident.
In early March, he was laid to rest next to the grave of his son Julian St. John, who died by suicide in 2014. Friends and family gathered at the Calvary Community Church in Westlake, California, where he was buried, to celebrate his life.
To conclude the tribute, the Y&R a previously taped clip of St. John saying, “Thank you for sharing in this adventure, this mighty ship that has sailed for so long. I love you.”