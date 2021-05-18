On Friday, May 28, The Young and the Restless will celebrate Kristoff St. John and his beloved character, Neil Winters, with an emotional episode

The Young and the Restless to Remember Late Kristoff St. John in Upcoming Episode: First Look Photo

Kristoff St. John's TV family is remembering the late actor in a special way.

On Friday, May 28, The Young and the Restless will celebrate St. John and his beloved character, Neil Winters, with an emotional episode — and PEOPLE has the first look.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the episode, Neil's children — Lily (Christel Khalil), Devon (Bryton James) and Moses (Jacob Aaron Gaines) — plan a walking tour in Genoa City featuring sights and sounds from Neil's past. The episode will also feature flashbacks from St. John's nearly three-decade run on Y&R.

Neil's friends participating in the walking tour include Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow), Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), and Neil's nephew, Dr. Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic).

The Young and the Restless Jacob Aaron Gaines, Christel Khalil and Bryton James | Credit: CBS

Kristoff, a two-time Emmy Award winner, died at age 52 on Feb. 3, 2019. The Los Angeles County coroner's office listed his cause of death as "hypertrophic heart disease … and effects of ethanol." His death was officially ruled an accident.

In March 2019, he was laid to rest next to the grave of his son Julian St. John, who died by suicide in 2014. Friends and family gathered at the Calvary Community Church in Westlake, California, where he was buried, to celebrate his life.

In May that same year, former costar Shemar Moore referenced St. John while presenting the award for best drama series at the Daytime Emmys, which Y&R won.

"This year, we had to say goodbye to a good man, a great man, a special individual, Mr. Kristoff St. John," said Moore, 51. "In my opinion he is the most iconic, popular, thorough, professional, talented, big-hearted, generous African-American actor in soap opera history. … Kristoff, we miss you, rest in peace, keep dancing, and we will never, ever forget you, my brother."

Kristoff St. John and Shemar Moore Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP

"[Kristoff would] want me to shut my mouth, get the party crackin'," Moore joked before announcing the winner.

In a December 2019 interview with PEOPLE, Kristoff's ex-wife and five-time world boxing champion Mia St. John opened up about how her ex-husband's sudden death and the loss of their son to suicide led to her passion for spreading awareness about mental health.

RELATED VIDEO: Shemar Moore Tearfully Remembers Kristoff St. John: 'He Embraced Me Like a Brother'

"I've been in this fight for reform of our mental health system for so long," Mia, 53, said at the time. "Kristoff and I lost our son in a mental health facility that was found guilty of neglect. Then when I uncovered a lot of the facilities in L.A. County, I discovered that this was going on everywhere because there have been many deaths. My son wasn't the only one. So I've been on that vision."

Just two weeks before the Young and the Restless star's death, he publicly mourned the loss of his son on Twitter. On Jan. 21, St. John retweeted someone's post about losing a child that read, "Grieving the loss of a child is a process. It begins on the day your child passes, and ends the day the parent joins them."

"Never a truer word was spoke," St. John tweeted. "Thanks for posting this."

If you or someone you know need mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.