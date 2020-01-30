CBS Renews The Young and the Restless for 4 More Years

The Young and the Restless will live on.

CBS and Sony Pictures Television announced on Thursday that the soap has been renewed for four more years. Y&R, which is the most-watched and highest-rated daytime drama for the last 31-plus years, will continue through the 2023-24 broadcast season.

“Having the #1 show for any length of time in any daypart is a tremendous accomplishment,” president of CBS Entertainment Kelly Kahl said in a statement. “But The Young and the Restless has been daytime’s top drama for over three decades. The last time any other show was on top, Ronald Reagan was president, and the Berlin Wall was still standing. It’s a remarkable achievement and a testament to the extraordinary cast, gifted writers, talented producers and supremely passionate fans, as well as our tremendous partnership with Sony Pictures Television.”

Steve Kent, senior executive vice president, programming, Sony Pictures Television added, “We are thrilled to continue the legacy of The Young and the Restless at CBS, as this renewal will take us to our 50th anniversary in 2023, and beyond. The iconic characters created by William J. Bell and Lee Philip Bell 47 years ago continue to captivate audiences in the U.S. and across the globe, and we look forward to building on the dynamic storylines featuring these beloved characters.”

Image zoom The Young and the Restless cast Sonja Flemming/CBS

The series, which premiered in 1973, has been airing on CBS Daytime for more than 47 years and currently leads all other daytime dramas in viewers and women ages 25-54 and 18-49.

Within the last year, Y&R celebrated numerous milestones for some of its notable cast members who star on the show: Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman) celebrated 40 years; Peter Bergman (Jack Abbott) celebrated 30 years; Joshua Morrow (Nicholas Newman) and Sharon Case (Sharon Newman) celebrated 25 years; and Bryton James (Devon Hamilton) celebrated 15 years. Additionally, Eric Braeden (Victor Newman) will celebrate his 40th anniversary in February.

Of course, 2019 was also a year of sadness for the series, which said goodbye to star Kristoff St. John, who died in February at age 52 due to heart disease.

“The news of Kristoff St. John’s passing is heartbreaking. He was a very talented actor and an even better person. For those of us who were fortunate enough to work with him on The Young and the Restless for the last 27 years, he was a beloved friend whose smile and infectious laugh made every day on set a joy and made audiences love him,” CBS Television Network and Sony Pictures Television said in a joint statement. “On behalf of the Y&R cast and crew, CBS and Sony Pictures Television, we offer our heartfelt sympathy to his family and loved ones, especially his two daughters, Paris and Lola.”

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays (12:30 p.m. ET) on CBS.