The Young and The Restless’ Melody Thomas Scott Reveals She Was Abused as a Child

Melody Thomas Scott’s new book, Always Young & Restless: My Life On and Off America’s #1 Daytime Drama, details her years of abuse

After keeping her pain secret for decades, Melody Thomas Scott is opening up for the first time about the abuse she endured as a child.

"I’m sure many people will be shocked to learn that I have that kind of background,” The Young and the Restless star, 64, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "They’ve seen me in their living room every day for 41 years, they believe I’m my character Nikki Newman and my life is perfect. But I think it will make it even more impactful for them to realize this kind of stuff can happen to anybody."

Scott’s new book, Always Young & Restless: My Life On and Off America’s #1 Daytime Drama, details years of abuse by her late grandmother and sexual assault at the hands of several men.

“Even now, I think I’m healed, I think I’m over it, but it never really leaves you,” she says.

Scott credits her husband, former Y&R producer (and current Bold and the Beautiful producer) Edward Scott and her children — the actress shares daughter Elizabeth, 31, with her husband. She is also the mom to daughter Alexandra, with Y&R makeup artist Carlos Yeaggy, and daughter Jennifer, from a previous marriage — with helping her cope with her painful past.

Still, “I was always very strong and a fighter,” she says.

The actress says she continues to work on her trauma "piece by piece" by mediating regularly and attending therapy sessions.