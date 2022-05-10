"This is a really proud moment for the show," Cait Fairbanks said of her character's upcoming wedding on The Young and the Restless

The Young and the Restless Celebrates First Ever Same Sex Marriage Between Fan-Favorite Couple

Love is in the air!

In an exclusive sneak peek at an upcoming episode of The Young and the Restless, Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) — the fan-favorite couple known as "Teriah" — tie the knot in the daytime soap's first ever same-sex wedding.

"I feel especially honored to be a part of this moment because I understand the importance of it," Fairbanks tells PEOPLE. "It's like the best coffee you could ever have going into a scene because you know what this isn't just a couple talking, it's also representing on screen so many people who haven't really had that opportunity to be themselves, and every time I come to work I am reminded of that."

Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

"This is a really proud moment for the show, and I hope there will be some really juicy storylines to keep the connection going strong on screen," she adds.

The pair have been together on the show since 2017, and their proposals aired earlier this year.

"Our relationship has been incredibly supported by the fans so far, and that's what makes this such a joy," says Grimes, who came out as bisexual in 2020 and has since been an advocate for LGBTQ+ voices in promoting storylines across daytime television.

"We feel like we get to give this gift back to them, and they get to watch our characters just be happy and in love, and it's a huge culmination of their relationship's journey," she adds.

"I've been so moved over the years about how many different stories I've heard — that a fan had a family member watch 'Teriah' and now they are able to explain their own relationship to them better, or our love helped them come out," she tells PEOPLE. "It has been really beautiful and humbling because you really understand the weight of what you do."