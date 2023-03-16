Victor Newman Gets Movin'! Eric Braeden, Lauralee Bell and More 'Y&R' Stars Get Down for 50th Anniversary

"We are kicking off a big week!!! Lots of celebrating and wanted you to feel part of the party!!" The Young and the Restless star Lauralee Bell wrote ahead of the soap opera's milestone anniversary

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 16, 2023 09:05 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cp3h5eGjGBE/?hl=en
Photo: Lauralee Bell/Instagram

The Young and the Restless cast is getting the party started early!

On Thursday, Lauralee Bell, who plays Christine "Cricket" Blair on CBS soap opera, shared a video montage featuring her costars showing off their best dance moves ahead of the show's 50th anniversary on March 26.

The upbeat clip, set to the tune of "Can't Stop the Feeling!" by Justin Timberlake, features Bell as well as Eric Braeden, Tracey E. Bregman, Bryton James, Courtney Hope, Christel Khalil, Eileen Davidson, Jason Thompson, Christian Le Blanc, Michelle Stafford, Melissa Claire Egan, Kate Linder, Mishael Morgan, Melissa Ordway Gaston, Michael Damian, Sharon Case, Elizabeth Henderickson, Amelia Heinle and Beth Maitland.

Each of the Y&R cast members hold up signs that read "I Would" or "Of Course" before breaking out their finest moves. Even Braeden, 81 — who plays Victor Newman on the soap — gets in on the fun and grooves along to the tune.

"Young & Restless cast, 'WOULD YOU DANCE FOR THE FANS?'" Bell, 54, captioned the dance montage, which she created, filmed around the show's set and edited herself.

"After your loyalty and support for all these years, the least we could do to say THANK YOU is to show our best moves," continued the actress, who is the daughter of The Young and the Restless creators William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell and has been on the show since she was a teenager.

"💃🕺You got us to #YR50 #thereisnouswithoutyou," Bell concluded. "We are kicking off a big week!!! Lots of celebrating and wanted you to feel part of the party!! 🎉"

Show #10958 -- Coverage of the CBS series THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Lauralee Bell (Christine Williams). Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2016 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Cliff Lipson/CBS

In January, PEOPLE shared an exclusive look at the cast's glitzy group photo in honor of the golden milestone.

The shot showed Y&R's current cast — including veteran stars Braeden, Le Blanc, Davidson, Maitland, Melody Thomas Scott, Jess Walton and Peter Bergman — dressed to the nines in front of a golden backdrop.

In addition to Bell, Bregman, Khalil, Linder, Egan, Hope and James, other actors featured in the shot included Kelsey Wang, Conner Floyd, Cait Fairbanks, Brytni Sarpy, Trevor St. John, Greg Rikaart, Elizabeth Hendrikson, Rory Gibson, Zuleyka Silver, Allison Lanier, Melissa Ordway, Michelle Stafford, Jason Thompson, Joshua Morrow, Amelia Heinle, Sharon Case, Sean Dominic, Camryn Grimes, Mark Grossman, Susan Walters, Michael Mealor, Mishael Morgan and Michael Graziadei.

THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS
Sonja Flemming/CBS

The Young and the Restless follows the lives of the residents of the fictional Genoa City. Since its premiere in March 1973, the series has welcomed over 350 cast members.

Scott, Braeden, Davidson, Maitland, Walton, Bergman and Le Blanc currently top the list as the show's longest cast members, with Scott appearing on the series for 43 years and Braeden following with 42.

Davidson, Linder, and Maitland all have 40 years under their belt, while Walton, Bergman and Le Blanc have each appeared on the show for at least 30 years. Bell and Bregman will also celebrate their 40th anniversaries on the show this year.

The soap opera has been the number one daytime drama for 35 consecutive years and CBS' longest running scripted show. The channel even launched a complementary podcast in an effort to return to the origins of soap operas as radio shows.

Over the years, Y&R has also been critically acclaimed, winning 11 Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Drama Series, and has helped jumpstart the careers of many celebrities, including Eva Longoria, David Hasselhoff, Shemar Moore and Paul Walker.

In September, the show celebrated its anniversary season by participating in a crossover with sister soap opera, The Bold and The Beautiful.

Leading up to Y&R's anniversary on March 26, fans can expect more surprise visits and a fun walk down memory lane. To make things even more noteworthy, following the 50th broadcast anniversary episode, Y&R will have aired over 12,500 episodes, totaling more than 9,000 hours of television, by March 27.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays (12:30 p.m. ET) on CBS and can be streamed afterwards on Paramount+.

