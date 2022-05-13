Fred Savage was an executive producer and director on ABC's reboot of The Wonder Years before being fired for "inappropriate conduct"

The Wonder Years Renewed at ABC for Season 2 After Fred Savage's Firing

The Wonder Years will return to screens next fall, even though former executive producer Fred Savage will not be part of production.

On Friday, ABC confirmed that the freshman comedy is moving forward with a second season. The coming-of-age sitcom is inspired by the 1988–93 series of the same name, which starred Savage as a child actor.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The new iteration, developed by Saladin K. Patterson and executive produced by Lee Daniels, follows Dean Williams (Elisha "EJ" Williams) as he navigates life in the 1960s within a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama. Don Cheadle narrates as Dean's adult counterpart.

Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki, Amari O'Neil, Julian Lerner and Milan Ray also star in the series.

Following its September 2021 premiere, The Wonder Years became ABC's strongest new comedy premiere in two years. The network picked up also The Conners and A Million Little Things for fifth seasons. Additionally, Home Economics and Big Sky were renewed for third seasons.

The Wonder Year's renewal news comes after Savage, 45, was let go from his roles as executive producer and director on the series.

"Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched," a spokesperson for 20th Television said in a statement issued to PEOPLE. "Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years."

Savage has yet to publicly address the allegations and his reps haven't returned PEOPLE's previous request for comment. However, a source said the actor was "quick to anger" while working on the sets of TV shows. He frequently overshot scenes, which the insider explained made things harder on those working on the production."

fredsavage Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU/Getty

"He works his crews pretty hard by always doing more takes than necessary," the insider said. "Some directors just overshoot. Sometimes they feel like they didn't get the performance or want to try another angle or things like that. He overshoots and the days are longer, therefore giving more opportunities to snap at people."

Per a second source, the Friends From College alum can also "have a temper and occasional outbursts."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.